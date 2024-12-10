Scienture, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCNX) Announces Issuance of a New Patent Covering its first product SCN-102 (Losartan Potassium Oral Suspension, 10mg/mL) through 2041

COMMACK, NY and TAMPA, FL, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCIENTURE, LLC (“the “Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary of SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: SCNX), focused on developing and commercializing novel branded, specialty pharma products, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a new patent, No. 12,156,869 (the ‘869 patent), further strengthening the intellectual property position and coverage for the Company’s SCN-102 product. The ‘869 patent is in addition to the previously granted patent for SCN-102 by the USPTO, No. 11,890,273 (the ‘273 patent).

The ‘869 patent and the ‘273 patent, both titled, “LOSARTAN LIQUID FORMULATIONS AND METHODS OF USE,” cover stable, liquid pharmaceutical compositions of Losartan and methods of treating patients in need of Losartan by administration of the novel formulations described.

“The two issued patents demonstrate our accomplished development capabilities for novel products and our commitment to bring to market high value products that address unique and underserved patient needs,” said Shankar Hariharan, Ph.D., CEO of Scienture, LLC. “We are pleased to note that the NDA filed for SCN-102 is currently under review at the FDA.”

“We are pleased with the issuance of these two patents supporting SCN-102, a transformative therapy containing Losartan, one of the most widely prescribed molecules in its class,” remarked Narasimhan Mani, Ph.D, MBA, President of Scienture, LLC. “SCN-102 on receiving final NDA approval, has the potential to address needs of patients who can benefit from a ready-to-use oral liquid formulation of Losartan.”

“This announcement is extremely exciting and reaffirms the optimism of the Board and management team in relation to the recent merger with Scienture. This is a clear demonstration of the value Scienture, LLC brings to the combined company and its shareholders,” said Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman of the Board, Scienture Holdings, Inc.

About SCN-102

Scienture LLC’s product candidate SCN-102, (Losartan Oral Suspension 10mg/mL), is a ready to use oral suspension of Losartan for increased patient convenience and ease of dosing. The Company believes that SCN-102, if approved by the FDA, would be the first liquid formulation of Losartan on the market that does not require compounding and has reduced dosing volume and long term shelf life at room temperature storage.

About Losartan

Losartan is an ARB (Angiotensin II Receptor Blocker) for treating hypertension and is one of the highest prescribed molecules for this indication. It is currently available in the market as an oral solid product. IQVIA data (MAT September 2024) indicates a total annual sales of $312 million and an annual prescription volume of 67 million for Losartan in the US market.

About Hypertension

Hypertension (high blood pressure) is a cardiovascular condition, when the pressure in the blood vessels is too high (140/90 mmHg or higher). According to the CDC, hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects nearly half of adults in the United States, or 119.9 million people. Hypertension is defined as a systolic blood pressure of 140 mmHg or higher, and diastolic blood pressure of 90 mmHg or higher. Hypertension is a risk factor for stroke and heart disease, which are leading causes of death in the U.S. Factors that increase the risk of having high blood pressure include: older age, genetics, being overweight or obese, not being physically active, high-salt diet and drinking too much alcohol. Hypertension is clinically diagnosed if, when blood pressure is measured on two different days, the systolic blood pressure readings on both days is ≥140 mmHg and/or the diastolic blood pressure readings on both days is ≥ 90 mmHg.

About Scienture, LLC

Scienture, LLC is a Commack, NY based branded, specialty pharmaceutical company. We are a highly experienced team of industry professionals who are passionate about developing and bringing to market unique specialty products that provide enhanced value to patients and healthcare systems. Our assets in development are across therapeutics areas, indications and cater to different market segments.. Learn more at https://www.scienture.com/ .

About Scienture Holdings, Inc.

SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: “SCNX”), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Scienture, LLC and Integra Pharma Solutions, LLC, is a comprehensive pharmaceutical product company focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers by offering novel specialty products to satisfy unmet market needs. Our products in development at Scienture, LLC, are across therapeutic areas, indications and cater to different market segments and channels. Integra Pharma Solutions, LLC, is a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler and sells brand, generic and non-drug products to healthcare markets including government organizations, hospitals, clinics and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including for our SCN-102 product or any other products we may launch. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks include risks relating to agreements with third parties; our ability to raise funding in the future, as needed, and the terms of such funding, including potential dilution caused thereby; our ability to continue as a going concern; security interests under certain of our credit arrangements; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; the outcome of any current legal proceedings or future legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to our business plan; and those risks detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Scienture Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as otherwise provided by law.

Contacts:

SCIENTURE, LLC

20 Austin Boulevard

Commack, New York 11725

Phone: (631) 670-6039

Email: IR@Scienture.com

SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

6308 Benjamin Rd, Suite 708

Tampa, Florida 33634

Phone: (866) 468-6535

Email: IR@Rxintegra.com

