ROCKWOOL to invest in new production line in Mississippi

HEDEHUSENE, Denmark, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ROCKWOOL Board of Directors has approved a 100 MUSD-plus investment in a new production line in Mississippi for industrial insulation products. The new production line will help meet the growing demand from the process industry in the Gulf of Mexico region.

To address the growing demand for industrial insulation solutions in North America, ROCKWOOL will build a new production line at its existing facility in Marshall, Mississippi. This location is carefully chosen to service the industrial hotspot in the southern United States.

The new factory line will produce products with ROCKWOOL’s proprietary water repellency and corrosion resistant technologies, named WR-Tech™ and CR-Tech™. Combined these technologies provide state-of-the-art water repellency capabilities and protection against corrosion under insulation (CUI).

Insulating the industrial environment

The new factory line is focused on insulation solutions for demanding industrial environments, offering a wide range of options for insulating pipes, tanks and vessels. Apart from their strong insulating capabilities, the ROCKWOOL solutions bring multiple other benefits including fire protection, noise reduction, water repellency and corrosion mitigation.

ROCKWOOL CEO, Jes Munk Hansen, comments:

“North America and the United States more specifically is an important strategic growth area for us. We have four insulation factories on the continent, with a fifth on the way in Washington state. Strengthening our industrial insulation portfolio in the United States is paramount to best serve our customers.”

The new production line is expected to become operational in 2027.

About ROCKWOOL

At ROCKWOOL Group, we are committed to enriching the lives of everyone who experiences our products and services. We help our customers and communities tackle many of today’s biggest sustainability and development challenges, from energy consumption and noise pollution to fire resilience, water scarcity and flooding. Our product range reflects the diversity of the world’s needs, while supporting our stakeholders in reducing their own carbon footprint.

Stone wool is a durable, endlessly recyclable, versatile material that forms the basis of all our businesses. With approximately 12,200 dedicated colleagues in 40 countries and sales in more than 120, we are the world leader in stone wool products, from building insulation to acoustic ceilings, external cladding systems to horticultural solutions, engineered fibres for industrial use to insulation for the process industry and marine & offshore.

ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation is our global, dedicated business unit offering advanced technical insulation solutions, giving our customers the confidence they need in their industrial and marine insulation solutions to stay competitive and compliant.

For further information please contact:

Rasmus Windfeld, Director, Head of Press

email: rasmus.windfeld@rockwool.com, phone: +45 4044 6060

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73be840e-1d3e-46af-b465-09e24fee7c58

