Chemotherapy Market Size to Hit USD 19,870 Million by 2034

Ottawa, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Statifacts, the global chemotherapy market size was evaluated at USD 9,550 million in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 19,870 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The chemotherapy market growth is driven by the availability of combination therapies, the increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing research and development activities, and targeted therapy.

Market Overview

Chemotherapy is a drug treatment that uses powerful chemicals to kill fast-growing cells in our body. Chemotherapy is mostly used to treat cancer. Chemotherapy is used to kill cancer cells in people with cancer. Chemotherapy drugs can be used singly or in combination to treat different types of cancers.

The chemotherapy market refers to the non-specific use of intracellular poisons to inhibit mitosis or to induce DNA damage. Chemotherapy drugs are also used in other conditions, like immune system disorders and bone marrow diseases. Chemotherapy may be used in the preparation for a bone marrow transplant. Lower doses of chemotherapy drugs can help to control an overactive immune system in specific diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

New technology in chemotherapy includes nano-chemotherapy, which involves the use of nanoparticles to deliver chemotherapeutic drugs directly to cancer cells. These nanoparticles are designed to be absorbed by cancer cells, reducing the exposure of healthy tissues to toxic chemotherapy drugs.

According to a report published in February 2025 by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2022, there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths. The estimated number of people who were alive within 5 years following a cancer diagnosis was 53.5 million.



Chemotherapy Market Key Highlights

North America led the market with the biggest market share of 45% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By drugs, the alkylating agent segment dominated the market in 2024.

By drugs, the antimetabolites segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate of the market during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

By indication, the leukemia segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

By indication, the breast cancer segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

By route of drug, the oral segment has held the largest market share in 2024.

By route of drug, the intravenous segment is observed to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals segment is estimated to hold the highest market in 2024.

By end-user, the research institutes segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the projected period 2025 to 2034.

Major Key Trends in Chemotherapy Market:

Rising research and development activities: The purpose of cancer research is to develop effective and safe methods to detect, diagnose, treat, prevent, and ultimately, cure cancer. It also helps to identify the cancer causes and points the way to enhanced diagnosis and treatment methods.

The purpose of cancer research is to develop effective and safe methods to detect, diagnose, treat, prevent, and ultimately, cure cancer. It also helps to identify the cancer causes and points the way to enhanced diagnosis and treatment methods. Rising prevalence of cancer: Rising prevalence of cancer cases is caused includes genetic predisposition, limited access to healthcare, late diagnosis, infections, environmental pollution, tobacco use, changing lifestyles, and an aging population. These factors lead to the need for chemotherapy.

Limitations & Challenges in the Chemotherapy Market:

Chemotherapy drugs side effects: Chemotherapy drugs side effects include bleeding, easy bruising, constipation, pain, mouth sores, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, hair loss, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea.

Chemotherapy drugs side effects include bleeding, easy bruising, constipation, pain, mouth sores, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, hair loss, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea. High cost of chemotherapy drugs: The high cost of chemotherapy drugs is due to many factors. Longer treatment durations, it is very costly to move findings from bench to bedside and to perform all the regulatory studies, like phase 1, 2, and 3 clinical trials, to gain approval.

Development of Chemotherapy Platforms: Market’s Largest Potential



The development of a smart cancer care platform to implement a chemotherapy side effects management program and to evaluate its feasibility. In chemotherapy, artificial intelligence (AI) focuses on analyzing the interactions between medications and patients, achieving effective administration, predicting patient tolerance and response, and improving treatment plans. AI can also help to scan imaging, such as MRIs, to identify and flag potential tumor-like structures in patients' scans with remarkable efficiency.

In February 2025, Exacta AI, an AI-based multi-analyte platform designed to improve treatment options for cancer patients, was launched by a Maharashtra-based diagnostic center, Data Cancer Genetics (DCG). The platform includes clinical, functional, genomic, proteomic, and molecular data, using AI-based analysis to generate personalized treatment strategies.



Regional Analysis:



North America held the Dominant Position: Technological Advancement to Support Growth



North America dominated the global chemotherapy market in 2024. Personalized treatment plan developments and innovation in targeted chemotherapy are contributing to the market's growth. Rising incidences of cancer in the U.S. are driving the market's growth in North America.



Major Factors for the Market’s Expansion in North America

In September 2024, InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., a leading national healthcare service provider, announced the execution of an exclusive United States distribution agreement with ChemoMouthpiece, LLC. This agreement will facilitate outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and healthcare providers, and their joint venture partner, Sanara MedTech Inc.

In June 2024, for mismatch repair deficient advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, an IMFINZI (durvalumab) plus chemotherapy was approved in the US.

What Expect from Asian Countries till 2034?



Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Growing awareness of cancer diseases, favorable government initiatives, regulatory support, and growing prevalence of cancer are driving the growth of the chemotherapy market in the Asia Pacific region.

Top Asian Countries for Chemotherapy Treatment

India: According to a report published in February 2025 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, towards a cancer-free India, commitment to prevention, treatment, and innovation. The Union Budget 2025-26 Prioritizing Cancer Care, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been allocated a total of Rs. 99858.56 crore designated for the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Rs. 3900.69 crore for the Department of Health Research.

Japan: In March 2025, the Japan Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare approved TIVDAK for the treatment of advanced or recurrent cervical cancer that has progressed on or after cancer chemotherapy was announced by Genmab A/S.

Chemotherapy Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 10,280 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 19,870 Million Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.6% Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Drugs, By Indication, By Route of Drugs, By End User, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Drugs Insights



The alkylating agent segment enjoyed a prominent position in the chemotherapy market in 2024. Some alkylating agents are active under conditions present in cells, and the same mechanism that makes them toxic allows them to be used as anti-cancer drugs. They are effective against many myeloma and solid tumors, such as bladder, lung, uterus, ovarian, and breast cancer.



The antimetabolites segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Antimetabolites are medications used for cancer treatment. They are effective against hematologic malignancies such as myelodysplastic syndrome, lymphoma, and leukemia, and also effective against solid tumors like osteosarcoma, head and neck, and breast cancer.



Indication Insights



The leukemia segment accounted for a considerable share of the chemotherapy market in 2024. The benefits of chemotherapy for leukemia include that it shrinks your cancer or slows down its growth, which can help you live longer and help with your symptoms.

The breast cancer segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Researchers believe that treatment for breast cancer damages the DNA inside your bone marrow. Chemotherapy can be used to increase the chance of a cure, decrease the risk of cancer returning, reduce the symptoms of the cancer, or help people with cancer live longer with a better quality of life.



Route of Drug Insights



The oral segment registered its dominance over the chemotherapy market in 2024. Oral chemotherapy offers many benefits, including a greater sense of patient autonomy, more time at home for patients, no intravenous drug administration fees, and no need for sometimes painful intravenous access. It can also reduce the number of blood draws have to undergo, which is an advantage to patients who are averse to needles.



The intravenous segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. Chemotherapy can cause loss of appetite, vomiting, and nausea. The intravenous route of administration can deliver essential nutrients and hydration directly into the bloodstream, helping to reduce these symptoms and enhance overall nutrition.



End User Insights



The hospitals segment led the chemotherapy market. If any patient has intense treatment, they may need to stay in the hospital for longer. This may be a few weeks. They may need to be in the hospital, so infections can be picked up and treated quickly.



The research institutes segment will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. Research institutes support and train scientists for innovative discoveries in chemotherapy. Research institutes fund both data-driven clinical studies and open-ended laboratory research and turn discoveries into real-world research that saves lives.

Chemotherapy Market Top Companies:

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly & Company

Merck & Co.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Celgene Corporation

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Boehringer Ingelheim

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Schering-Plough

Chemo Espana SL

Others

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Chemotherapy Market:

In January 2025, a chemotherapy day care center was inaugurated at Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray, Nerul, under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

In September 2024, AIIMS Jammu, was launched a chemotherapy facility, eliminating the need for cancer patients to travel outside for treatment. With innovative technology and a team of specialized doctors, AIIMS Jammu is fully equipped to provide complete cancer care, including immune-oncology treatments, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy.

Segments Covered in the Report



By Drugs

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

Anti-Tumor Antibiotics

Topoisomerase Inhibitors

Mitotic Inhibitors

Others

By Indication

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Lung Cancer

Myeloma

Sarcoma

Others

By Route of Drugs

Oral

Intravenous

By End User

Hospitals

Research institutes

Others



By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



