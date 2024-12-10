Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts hosts 2024 capital markets day and sets 2030 objectives

Utrecht, 10 December 2024





key highlights

on track and committed to realise 2026 objectives

introducing long-term 2030 objectives

drive profitable sustainable growth and enhance leadership positions by innovation, geographical expansion and accelerated portfolio optimisation

disciplined capital allocation with share buybacks

simplified reporting structure with three business segments



Aalberts ‘thrive 2030’

Aalberts will focus on leadership positions in three attractive end markets with high organic growth potential: industry, semicon and building. We will continue to optimise our portfolio to have a more balanced revenue per end market and region. We will simplify and align our reporting structure to our end markets with increased transparency.

Aalberts will strengthen positions in industry (North America), semicon (South-East Asia, portfolio) and building (North America, portfolio) through acquisitions, with EUR 800-1,000 million revenue until 2030. An additional divestment programme of EUR 400-500 million revenue will be started.

Capital expenditure increases to EUR 250-300 million per year to drive sustainable growth and operational excellence, free cash flow conversion ratio more than 65%. Share buyback are now part of capital allocation when excess cash is available.

Innovation rate remains >20% with focus on customer-centric solutions. Sustainability remains an opportunity and driver for profitable growth with more than 70% of our revenue linked to SDG’s. We remain committed to be net zero carbon in 2050 or earlier and have set 2030 targets.





CEO statement

Stéphane Simonetta comments: "Our goal is to unleash the full potential of Aalberts. We are committed to rebalance our portfolio, invest in a future-proof workforce through talent development and capability enhancement, invest in customer-centric supply chain and innovate to differentiate. These efforts will ensure we achieve both our short-term and long-term objectives. The Aalberts way is how we work and what makes us win."





Aalberts objectives 2030

revenue EUR >4.5 billion

EBITA margin >18%

free cash flow conversion ratio >65%

ROICE 10-year period >18%

leverage ratio <2.5



webcast

Today, Aalberts is hosting its capital markets day at its surface technologies site in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. During the event, CEO Stéphane Simonetta, CFO Arno Monincx and three business segment CEOs will present ‘thrive 2030’, followed by a Q&A. The event will be broadcasted via a webcast, starting at 9:30 am CET. The webcast and presentation will be available at aalberts.com/cmd2024.

contact

+31 (0)30 3079 302 (from 8:00 am CET) | investors@aalberts.com



regulated information

This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

