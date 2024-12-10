Phenol Derivatives Market estimated to reach US$38.959 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.22%

The global phenol derivatives market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% between US$27.497 billion in 2025 to US$38.959 billion in 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global phenol derivatives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$38.959 billion in 2030.Phenol derivatives are a type of chemical compound that contains hydroxylated aromatic rings. The phenol derivatives are commonly used in the healthcare and hygiene sector. The phenol derivatives offer application across multiple sectors, which include pharmaceutical, plastics, and coating sectors. In global pharmaceutical production, the compound plays a critical role in offering high-quality products. The phenol derivatives compound is used for disinfecting skin, treating perianal infections, and rinsing mouths among others. The phenol derivatives compound is a disinfectant and antiseptic, which is active against a wide range of microorganisms, like fungi and viruses. Furthermore, the phenol derivatives are also used for producing epoxy resins for the healthcare sector. The compound is also used as an emulsifier, medical antiseptic, and surfactant among others.With the increasing application of phenol derivatives compounds across multiple industries, the demand for the compound is expected to witness significant growth. Various global market leaders and research organization have introduced their plans to expand the research & development in the phenol compound technology. In November 2024, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd. (HPL), a pharmaceutical leader based in India signed an agreement with Lummus Technology, a leader in the pharmaceutical and refining sector, for the expansion of the phenol production capacity of HPL. The company further announced that for the expansion of the production facility, the company invested about INR 5,000 crores.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-phenol-derivatives-market The derivatives segment of the global phenol derivatives market is categorized into bisphenol-A, phenolic resin, caprolactam, adipic acid, and other derivatives. In the derivatives segment, the phenolic resin category is forecasted to witness significant growth in the global phenol derivatives market. Phenolic resin is a chemical compound, which is formed by combining phenol and formaldehyde. The phenolic resin offers a wide area of applications, majorly for producing various types of molded products, which include laboratory countertops and billiard balls among others. The compound offers an easy molding process and features a higher deformation resistance. It also offers lower water absorption and a higher resistance to heat and electricity.The global phenol derivatives market, under the application segment, is divided into plastics, pharmaceuticals, coatings, and industrial. The plastics category is forecasted to witness major growth in the application segment of the global phenol derivatives market during the forecasted timeline. The phenol derivatives also play a critical role in the global plastic market, as it is used for manufacturing a wide range of plastic materials, like polycarbonates , and epoxies. With the increasing global demand for plastic materials across multiple sectors, the demand for phenol derivatives is expected to witness massive growth. Plastic is commonly used across multiple industries like automotives, consumer electronics, toys, and industrial equipment among others.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global phenol derivatives market. The Asia Pacific region is among the leading global producers and consumers of plastic material, which is developed using phenol derivatives and other key compounds. In the Asia Pacific region, various countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are among the global manufacturing hubs for a wide range of industries, like electronics, consumer goods, automotives, and industrial equipment, which utilize plastic across multiple products. Similarly, the region is also among the leading pharmaceutical producers. Countries like India and China are among the biggest pharmaceutical drug manufacturers. In the pharmaceutical sector, the phenol derivatives act as an antiseptic and disinfectant.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global phenol derivatives market that have been covered are JFE Chemical Corporation, Solvay, AdvanSix, BASF SE, Cepsa Chemicals, INEOS Phenol, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Mitsui Chemicals India.The market analytics report segments the global phenol derivatives market as follows:• By Derivativeso Bisphenol-Ao Phenolic Resino Caprolactamo Adipic Acido Other Derivatives• By Applicationo Plasticso Pharmaceuticalso Coatingso Industrial• By Geographyo North America• United States• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Rest of South Americao Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Italy• Spain• Rest of Europeo Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• United Arab Emirates• Rest of the Middle East and Africao Asia-Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• JFE Chemical Corporation• Solvay• AdvanSix• BASF SE• Cepsa Chemicals• INEOS Phenol• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation• Mitsui Chemicals IndiaExplore More Reports:• Pyridine Derivatives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pyridine-derivatives-market • Cellulose Derivatives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cellulose-derivatives-market • Naphthalene Derivatives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/naphthalene-derivatives-market

