New Cyber Attack on Manufacturing Companies Steals Sensitive Data and Hijacks Critical Infrastructure

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence tools, has shared insights into an active cyberthreat campaign targeting the manufacturing industry. Threat actors are focusing on collecting valuable information and gaining control over infrastructure.

𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The campaign distributes phishing emails that lead targets to download malicious LNK files disguised as PDFs. These files are accessed via a domain masquerading as LogicalDOC, a widely used documentation management service in the manufacturing sector.

𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐦

After executing the malicious LNK file, a series of PowerShell scripts lead to the deployment of the final payloads, Lumma and Amadey.

Attackers also use DLL sideloading to run malicious code in memory without leaving traces.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

For manufacturing companies, the consequences of such attacks can be severe and include:

● Theft of intellectual property

● Disruption of operations

● Financial losses and compliance violations

● Understanding and preparing for these threats is crucial for protecting valuable assets.

Learn more about the attack and see detailed analysis on ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN provides interactive malware analysis tools trusted by over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. With powerful features for real-time behavioral analysis, ANY.RUN helps identify threats, reduce investigation time, and provide actionable insights for incident response.

