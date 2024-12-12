ONIRIAM Launches: A VR Game Combining Art Therapy and Emotional Discovery

Step into the dreamlike world of ONIRIAM, where breathtaking landscapes and unforgettable choices shape your destiny. A journey through light, shadow, and emotions awaits. ONIRIAM PS/5 PSVR2 Master Image

Step into breathtaking dreamscapes, uncover lost emotions, and shape your destiny in this groundbreaking virtual reality adventure

ROME, ITALY, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONIRIAM has launched on PlayStation VR2, offering players a groundbreaking journey into dreamlike worlds, crafted not only by game developers but also with the collaboration of psychologists, musicologists, chromotherapists, and art therapy experts. This unique approach makes ONIRIAM a one-of-a-kind game designed to combat emotional atrophy and help players rediscover emotions in a healthy and positive way.

Set in surreal environments that evoke wonder and introspection, ONIRIAM invites players to explore enchanted forests, golden canyons, timeless steampunk cities, and apocalyptic worlds, all meticulously designed to immerse them in a transformative experience.

“ONIRIAM was created to evoke deep emotional resonance and guide players toward self-discovery,” said Sergio Pisano, CEO of MY WORLD srls. “By integrating principles of art therapy and collaboration with professionals in psychology and chromotherapy, we’ve built a game that doesn’t just entertain but inspires and heals.”

Key Features of ONIRIAM

• Therapeutic Game Design: Developed in collaboration with psychologists, musicologists, and chromotherapists, following art therapy principles.

• Dreamlike Environments: Beautifully crafted landscapes that immerse players in a journey of self-discovery.

• Dynamic Choices: Players’ decisions shape their unique narrative and journey.

• Evocative Soundtrack: A score by Maestro Mario Rosini enhances immersion and emotional impact.

• Enhanced VR Optimization: Fully optimized for PS5 and PS5 PRO, delivering cutting-edge visuals and performance.

Available now on PlayStation VR2, ONIRIAM is one of the first titles designed to leverage the PS5 PRO’s advanced capabilities. With an update released on November 29, 2024, the game now includes enhanced visual fidelity and performance to deepen the experience.

A Game to Rediscover Emotion

In a time when emotional atrophy is prevalent, ONIRIAM offers a pathway to reconnect with emotions in a positive and healthy way. By blending artistic, psychological, and therapeutic principles, the game is an example of how entertainment can also foster personal growth and healing.

About MY WORLD srls

MY WORLD srls is dedicated to creating innovative gaming experiences that push the boundaries of technology and storytelling. With ONIRIAM, the company pioneers a new approach to gaming by integrating therapeutic principles into immersive entertainment.

Experience the surreal and therapeutic journey of ONIRIAM—where dreams, emotions, and reality collide.

ONIRIAM Playstation Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.