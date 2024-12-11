Global Middle Mile Delivery Market Set For 10.2% Growth, Reaching $166.99 Billion By 2028

Middle Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The middle mile delivery market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $166.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%” — The Business Research Company

A surge in the middle mile delivery market size has been noted in recent years. The market is set to grow from $103.11 billion in 2023 to $113.42 billion in 2024 at a 10% Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR. Factors influencing the growth during the historic period include increased investment in infrastructure and logistics networks, the expansion of warehouses and distribution centers, and the rise of third-party logistics 3PL providers. Additionally, consumer expectations for real-time tracking and supply chain optimization have also hugely impacted this growth.

What does the future hold for the Middle Mile Delivery market size?

The middle mile delivery market size is expected to undergo significant expansion in the coming years. Forecasts suggest that it will grow to $166.99 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.2%. Factors driving the surge during the forecast period include the rapid growth of e-commerce and online retail, rising urbanization, and increasing demand for perishable goods. Other factors like burgeoning global and cross-border trade and heightened consumer demand for quicker delivery times contribute to the predicted trend. Major trends in this forecast period include the emergence of advanced technology like AI and drones, increasing technological advancements, the integration of IoT devices, and advancements in route optimization software.

What is propelling the growth of the middle mile delivery market?

A driving force behind the middle mile delivery market's galloping growth has been the rapid development of e-commerce. E-commerce refers to the online buying and selling of goods and services, using electronic payment systems and digital platforms. The boom in e-commerce resonates with the convenience that online shopping offers, a wider product selection, and the increasing adoption of mobile shopping and digital payments. Middle-mile delivery supports e-commerce by ferrying goods efficiently from warehouses to local hubs, thereby reducing delivery times and costs while ensuring products are ready swiftly for last-mile delivery to customers.

Who are the key industry players?

The major players operating in the middle mile delivery market include United Parcel Service Inc. UPS, DHL Supply Chain, FedEx Corporation, Blue Dart Express, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and DSV Panalpina A/S. Other significant players include DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Expeditors International, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Geodis, Ryder System Inc., XPO Logistics, Toll Group, TForce Logistics, Hub Group, Werner Enterprises, Americold Logistics LLC, Agility Logistics, GEFCO Group, NFI Industries, Penske Logistics, Uber Freight, Cardinal Logistics Management, Lineage Logistics LLC, and Rhenus Group.

What promising trends are emerging in the middle mile delivery market?

Key participants in the middle mile delivery market are focusing their investments on technologically advanced solutions to optimize their operational efficiency and streamline the delivery process.

How is the global middle mile delivery market segmented?

The middle mile delivery market is segmented by:

1 Service Type: Warehousing And Distribution, Freight Forwarding, Transportation Management

2 Transportation Mode: Roadways, Railways, Airways, Maritime

3 End-User Industry: Retail And E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, Food And Beverage, Energy And Utilities, Aerospace And Defense, Other End User Industries

What is the regional outlook of the middle mile delivery market?

In 2023, North America claimed the largest share in the middle mile delivery market. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

