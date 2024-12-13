"The Inspiring World of Ella Rose La Fleur" set to bloom in NYC's Times Square Broadway Theatre District on December 21.

NYC's Times Square Billboard featuring The Inspiring World of Ella Rose La Fleur Author Lori Schneider MD "The Inspiring World of Ella Rose La Fleur" awarded winner in the 2024 NYC Big Book Award in the Children's Audiobook category

A recent 2024 NYC Big Book Award Children's Audiobook winner, Lori Schneider, MD's "The Inspiring World of Ella Rose La Fleur" is being showcased in NYC.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lori Schneider, MD's lively and rhythmic audiobook, "The Inspiring World of Ella Rose La Fleur", was just announced by the 2024 NYC Big Book Award as the winner in the Children's Audiobook category, and will now take center stage in NYC's Times Square."The Inspiring World of Ella Rose La Fleur" is an award-winning, beautifully illustrated book that stimulates thought-provoking conversations about important topics such as loneliness, grief, self-worth, kindness, and helping others. This book also inspired a YouTube channel by the same name, which raises awareness and money for The Pinky Swear Foundation, a wonderful charity helping children battling cancer.NYC Times Square Billboard ShowcaseThe billboard program, curated by publisher Ted Olczak of the " INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and NYC Big Book Award " magazine, ISSN 2836-9149, available at any local library, is a celebration of literary excellence that will showcase Lori Schneider, MD and other distinguished authors’ work to the world. From 12:01am to 11pm on December 21th, each hour will feature a couple of minutes of content from these award-winning authors. The strategically placed billboard on Broadway, just north of 46th Street, promises unprecedented exposure for these award-winning books.Mr. Olczak shared his thoughts for this initiative, saying, "It's so important to support literacy and the arts. This year, we get to celebrate award-winning books making a difference as they chose to be featured on a billboard by the TKTS Broadway ticket booth in the heart of New York City's Times Square. I recommend others to think about when they are purchasing a book, I'm not just giving a gift, but I'm also supporting authors, illustrators, publishers, and the entire literary community." Olczak continued "In my own small way, I'm also promoting literacy and helping to ensure that books remain accessible to everyone."Book Summary: "The Inspiring World of Ella Rose La Fleur"Explore the magic in everyday life and embrace sweet fun in this collection of inspirational poems about a little girl and her diverse group of family and friends.Six-year-old Ella Rose La Fleur is a precocious child who loves horses and traveling. In this unique children's book, Ella Rose prepares for her first plane ride to visit her grandma in Paris. Along the way, she learns crucial life lessons, establishes friendships that shape her world and is taught the importance of caring for others and living life to the fullest.After she arrives at her grandma's, she has so much fun exploring historic sites and trying new foods. The book culminates with a surprise that will forever change Ella Rose and her family's lives. Life is always exciting for Ella Rose, who has a heart of gold and a head filled with dreams.Have fun with these charming adventures of a little girl in verse.REVIEWS"Lori Schneider's The Inspiring World of Ella Rose La Fleur is a captivating collection of poetry designed to inspire children. The author takes us on a journey through the life of Ella Rose, describing her world in a beautiful and engaging way. Divided into distinct parts, the poems provide insight into Ella Rose's family life, her relationships with her pets, friends, and teachers, her interests, and her travels. The touching book concludes on a happy note, promising a bright future for our beloved protagonist.The writing style of the book is simple yet effective, with rhyming quatrains and tercets that create a pleasing rhythm. The chapters are filled with the innocence and simplicity of childhood, but the author also addresses real-world issues with a sense of understanding and morality that adds depth to the work. This book provides children with numerous opportunities to learn about the importance of pets, happiness, friends, and family. In addition, the book teaches valuable lessons about compassion, sympathy, love, and care for both loved ones and strangers. The relatable nature of Ella Rose's daily routine and activities make her character endearing and relatable, which allows young readers to connect with her and learn from her experiences. This book will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on its readers.The Inspiring World of Ella Rose La Fleur is an excellent choice for young readers who want to explore a relatable character with a heartwarming story. In addition, the book's simple language and powerful messages make it an ideal read for budding readers who want to learn more about themselves and the world around them."-Literary Titan, 5-star reviewFollowing is an official OnlineBookClub.org review of "The Inspiring World of Ella Rose La Fleur" by Lori Schneider, MD., bestowing 5 out of 5 stars."Meet Ella Rose La Fleur, an amazing six-year-old girl surrounded by wonderful family members, friends, and pets! The tale of this exceptional personality is narrated in the following sections: Ella Rose, Mom, Pets, Friends, Arts and Sciences, School, Travel, and Family, and enunciates such crucial themes as self-awareness, family bonding, friendship, and great exploits, among others.The Inspiring World of Ella Rose La Fleur is a children's story written by Lori Schneider, MD. The story is presented in poetic form and reads like a narrative poem. Owen Moloney garnishes the story with matching, beautiful illustrations. It was such a great rendition that reflected significant events in the story, making them more lively and relatable.In addition, the word choices made in this story were gripping...Ella Rose's curled hair, the wonderful moments with her mother, her adventures with Kate and Mike, and her encounter with the pets, Jessie, Chestnut, and Molly.Schneider did a great job working out the musical quality of this story. Most of the stories were presented in couplets, as seen on page 52: "Ella and Kate/Love to ice-skate./They quickly glide/And gently collide." Some, however, were in alternating rhymes.The Inspiring World of Ella Rose La Fleur is five out of five stars because of the positive aspects...This story is a timely, gripping, and inspirational piece packaged to meet most of the needs of the twenty-first-century child.Recommend to readers between three and twelve years old.About the AuthorDr. Lori Schneider is a neurologist and medical acupuncturist who has been in private practice for over three decades. She received a bachelor of science in biology and a medical degree from New York University. Her poetry book A Brighter TOMORROW won the Literary Titan Gold Award, the 2022 Online Book Club Book of the Year, and the 2023 PenCraft Book of the Year for Poetry/Music. The Inspiring World of Ella Rose La Fleur won the Mom's Choice Award, the Literary Gold Award, the 2023 and 2024 Creative Child magazine Book of the Year Awards, and the 2024 Pencraft Winter Seasonal Award. Dr. Schneider lives and works with her husband in Cornelius, North Carolina. She has two grown children and an adorable cat. Her work on Ella Rose La Fleur inspired a collection of YouTube Videos, helping to raise awareness and money for the Pinky Swear Foundation, which helps children battling cancer.

