Kimberly Dalius of Pauseitive Tech to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generation Z is said to be the first true digital native generation. With this exponential growth in technology, our guest, who happens to be Generation X, has made it her mission to improve upon existing methods of education, in a way that targets Gen Z and beyond. This is the story of Kimberly Dalius.

Kimberly Dalius is the CEO of Pauseitive Tech, a rising technology company focusing on education through the development and design of applications and computer programs. Co-owned with Tariq Malik, the origin of the company name Pauseitive Tech emphasizes “pausing on the positives”.

Services focus on three specific areas including software solutions, application development, design and user experience, all geared towards Gen Z. However, technology can still focus on any age category and includes not only academia, but also other areas of education as well as any sector and any industry, such as job training, and healthcare. Much of the technology utilizes mobile learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

“Whoever comes to us as a client, regardless of industry or category, we will discuss your needs and wants for the type of individuals that you work with,” explains Kimberly. “We will then design the app or program for you.”

What makes Pauseitive Tech’s apps and programs unique is their cognitive strategy approach. “We want to create tools that can make us smarter,” emphasizes Kimberly. “Currently, there are no apps and programs to do that. It may be fun, but it’s not making us smarter. Our approach is to ask who the user is, and how they would get smarter. The purpose is, to push cognition to the next level.”

“We all will eventually live in a world taught by some sort of digital tool,” projects Kimberly. “Any way that you are educated and can absorb some sort of learning, we can do for you.”

Kimberly has maintained an already impressive career path which also contributed to the founding of Pauseitive Tech. In 1991, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Education and Elementary Education at the Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. During her career in education, she had the opportunity to interact with many of the individuals that would eventually become Gen Z. In 2012, she would earn her Master of Science in Education and Mental Health Counseling at the University of Pennsylvania. While she could have focused on mental health, she decided to become a success coach. However, her interest in mental health would greatly contribute in how Pauseitive Tech’s products would be developed.

Having recently received her doctorate in Education and Organizational Change and Leadership in 2024 from the University of Southern California, she wrote her dissertation by using a mobile app that she created three years ago. This brought her into the technology space, as well as to bridge the gap between Gen X, from which she was born, to Gen Z, a generation that has always been exposed to digital technology. “The dissertation focused on Gen Z, and the use of digital literacy,” summarizes Kimberly. “The whole idea of me working in educational tech came from working with Gen Z in higher education.”

“As for the founding of Pauseitive Tech, it was directly related to the app that I created, along with the company that helped me put it together,” recalls Kimberly. “Their developers were out of Pakistan, and I had formed a great business relationship with them. During a trip to the Middle East, I met one of the account managers that ultimately would become my business partner, Tariq Malik. Last year, during the Great Resignation, there were a few developers, including Tariq, that left the company which helped develop my app. They had suggested to me that I open up my own tech company, as they saw my vision and would be behind me.”

As for the future, Pauseitive Tech desires to add an additional focus into the educational crypto-currency world, where are a lot of Gen Z’s are focused. Kimberly is in the process of launching a new digital currency known as the Educational Meme Coin. She also is looking to develop an emotional avatar. That avatar will be used in instructional designs. “We are at the right place and the right time, when it comes to digital,” declares Kimberly.

“Technology is not the future,” she concludes. “Technology is now! You have to embrace it!”

