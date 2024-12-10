Texas Health Services Authority Announces Appointment of Phil Beckett as New CEO

THSA

Beckett to Strengthen Infrastructure and Partnerships for Enhanced Healthcare Interoperability Across Texas

I’m excited to join the THSA team and bring together stakeholders to develop solutions that deliver measurable outcomes across Texas.” — Phil Beckett, incoming CEO of THSA

AUSTIN, TEXAS , VT, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Health Services Authority ( THSA ) proudly announces the appointment of Phil Beckett as its new CEO, effective January 1, 2025. Beckett will lead THSA in its mission to advance secure, efficient, and impactful health information exchange across the state.Beckett brings 15 years of HIE experience to the position, having worked previously as CTO at Greater Houston Healthconnect and CEO at HASA, now C3HIE.In his new role, Beckett will be working with THSA stakeholders including government, HHSC, HIEs and CBOs, health plans, trade organizations, academic organizations, and for-profit partners across Texas. His vision is to leverage Texas' robust HIE infrastructure to create scalable solutions tailored to local needs while fostering a unified approach to governance, standards, technology, and security."I’m excited to join the THSA team and bring together stakeholders to develop solutions that deliver measurable outcomes across Texas," said Beckett. "THSA’s foundation as the convener of Texas’ interoperability initiatives positions us to shape the future of healthcare connectivity in the state."THSA was established in 2007 under the Texas Health and Safety Code Chapter 182 to promote, implement and facilitate the secure electronic exchange of health information in the State of Texas. Much progress has been made since its founding including:• Support of communities by five regional health information exchanges across Texas.• Connections by 82% of hospitals, 70% of post-acute facilities, and over 8,200 healthcare organizations to regional and national networks.• Preparing for disasters with Patient Unified Lookup System for Emergencies (PULSE) during disasters.• Notifying clinicians with Emergency Department Encounter Notification (EDEN) program.• Convening stakeholders with Collaborative in consensus and standards for exchange initiatives.Successfully navigating this complex effort demands strong collaboration skills. Beckett's extensive experience with HIE and talent for uniting diverse stakeholders make him exceptionally well-suited for this role."We are proud of THSA’s progress and excited about the future," said Shannon Calhoun, THSA Board Chair. "His energy and vision will propel us toward an even stronger statewide exchange."Texas has communities with different needs and solutions are needed that are specific but scalable. Beckett brings a history and mindset of listening to local needs, bringing knowledge to the table from other communities and working together to find opportunities that meet current and future goals.In addition to being CEO at C3HIE, Beckett is highly engaged and well known on the national and State interoperability environment, serving on the Texas eHealth Advisory Board, co-chair of the CIVITAS national Conference, and on the eHEX QHIN governance committee. Beckett has been a partner and leader in developing workflows and solutions at the community level that drive local goals with national relevance.About THSAThe Texas Health Services Authority (THSA) was established by the Texas Governor and Legislature for the purpose of promoting, implementing, and facilitating the secure electronic exchange of health information. The THSA accomplishes this purpose through its health information exchange (HIE), and privacy and security certification and supporting programs. Learn more about the THSA at www.thsa.org

