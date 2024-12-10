State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Dec. 10 in Raleigh and via teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in room 245 of the Albemarle Building in Raleigh. The public may attend the meeting in person or listen online or by phone. What: Meeting of the State Water Infrastructure Authority When: Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. Where: Albemarle Building, Room 245, 35 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27603 To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting, register here by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. To listen to the meeting via WebEx: Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=me86aaab71a5081667b19034c9996f28b Password: NCDWI By Phone: 1-415-655-0003 Access Code: 2425 030 1510 The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices. To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority, visit https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.