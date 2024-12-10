Minister Patricia de Lille calls on Airports Company of South Africa to urgently resolve operational issues

As we approach the peak tourism season, both domestically and internationally, the operational disruption at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday is of great concern.

OR Tambo is South Africa’s primary gateway for international and regional travellers and serves as a critical hub for travel into Africa. It is also an important transit point for many domestic travelers.

The chaos experienced yesterday underscores the urgent need for Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) to thoroughly understand the root causes of these issues and address them decisively.

“Reliable airport operations are essential not only for the smooth movement of passengers but also for safeguarding South Africa’s reputation as a premier tourist destination. In light of this, I will be engaging with the Minister of Transport to discuss these matters further to ensure no repeats of these incidents. We need to ensure that ACSA undertakes a full assessment of the events that led to yesterday’s disruptions and develops actionable solutions to prevent such occurrences in the future,” Minister Patricia de Lille said.

ACSA needs to identify the immediate causes and implement robust contingency plans that can be swiftly activated in the event of unforeseen challenges.

We also call on ACSA to ensure routine and timely maintenance of airport infrastructure to ensure no disruptions to airport operations which has a dire impact on tourism and economic activity.

“The tourism sector plays a vital role in driving economic growth and creating jobs. As such, ensuring the seamless operation of key infrastructure like OR Tambo is a shared priority. I urge ACSA to act swiftly and collaboratively, working with all stakeholders to restore confidence in our airport systems to ensure seamless travel for tourists and business travellers,” Minister de Lille said.

