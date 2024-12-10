Home Affairs extends its operating period by two hours from 10 to 20 December 2024

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is extending its operating hours from today, 10 December to 20 December 2024 by two hours daily for all services. On these days, offices will close at 18:00 instead of 16:00.

To ease pressure on its clients, Home Affairs has also introduced dedicated counters for collections in large offices that process Smart ID Cards and passports, where space allows.

Clients have an option to book application or collection appointments before visiting offices, using the Branch Appointment Booking System (BABS), which is available on the DHA Website: https://services.dha.gov.za/#/authenticate/identity.

The Department also allows clients who may not have an opportunity to book appointments to visit as walk-ins.

We would like to urge all clients who have applied for their identification documents and have been waiting for three weeks or more, to seize this opportunity by visiting their Home Affairs office to collect these critical documents at their convenience.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said: “These extended operating hours and process improvements are part of our commitment to delivering dignity to all our clients. We understand that many people are travelling over the festive period, which is why Home Affairs is going the extra mile to ensure South Africans get the documents they need to spend precious time with friends and family.”

Please find a link to an audio of this statement here: https://bit.ly/extended-hours-2024

Media Enquiries:

Siya Qoza

Cell: 082 898 1657

Duwayne Esau – Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell number: 077 606 9702

#GovZAUpdates #ServiceDeliveryZA