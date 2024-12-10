Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on a working visit in Japan to position South Africa as a green hydrogen investment destination of choice, 9 to 11 Dec

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Electricity and Energy, is currently in Japan for a significant visit from 09 -11 December 2024.

This visit marks a crucial step in South Africa’s strategy to establish itself as a global leader in green hydrogen production and export, aligning with Japan's ambitious net-zero goals.

Accompanied by high-level representatives, including the Premiers of the Northern and Eastern Cape, Dr. Zamani Saul and Oscar Mabuyane, the delegation showcases South Africa's unified commitment to advancing flagship hydrogen projects such as Boegoebaai and the Coega Green Ammonia Project.

These projects are pivotal in transforming South Africa into a world-class hydrogen economy. During the visit, Minister Ramokgopa is engaging with key Japanese stakeholders, including major financial institutions and trading companies such as Mitsui, IHI, ITOCHU, MHI, and JERA.

The discussions focus on securing strategic investments, technical partnerships, and co- financing for large-scale hydrogen production, infrastructure development, and export capacity. “Japan's pursuit of a sustainable hydrogen future presents a unique opportunity for South Africa,” states Minister Ramokgopa. “Our goal is to leverage Japan’s 2050 net-zero carbon objectives and its Hydrogen Society Promotion Act to position South Africa as a preferred supplier of green hydrogen and ammonia.

This visit is not just about investment; it’s about building lasting partnerships that will facilitate our Just Energy Transition.”

The delegation focuses on several key objectives, including:

Attracting Investment for South Africa’s Hydrogen Economy: Engaging with Japanese financial institutions to secure financing for flagship projects and position South Africa as an attractive destination for equity investments. Strengthening Bilateral Relations and Policy Alignment: Collaborating with Japanese authorities to establish certification standards for green hydrogen and exploring policy-backed loans to advance South Africa’s energy transition. Developing a Domestic Market for Hydrogen Mobility: Promoting internal demand for green hydrogen through locally produced vehicles, thereby stabilizing the hydrogen economy.

This visit not only demonstrates South Africa’s commitment to executing flagship green hydrogen projects but also highlights the growing international confidence in our hydrogen potential.

By fostering partnerships with Japanese banks, development agencies, and trading houses, South Africa aims to solidify its position as a leading global supplier of green hydrogen and green ammonia.

The participation of key stakeholders and provincial leaders underscores our collective dedication to realizing South Africa’s hydrogen ambitions.

