President Cyril Ramaphosa leads meeting with Mpumalanga Provincial Executive 10 Dec

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, 10 December 2024, lead a meeting with the Mpumalanga Provincial Executive.

The meeting will be the third engagement between the national and provincial cabinets following meetings with the provincial governments of KwaZulu Natal and Limpopo province respectively.

The President will meet with the Premier of Mpumalanga, Mr Mandla Ndlovu and the Provincial Government Executive.

The President will address the opening of the engagement, following that the media is expected to take leave.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Ministers, Deputy Ministers and senior government officials.

The meeting with the Mpumalanga Provincial Government Executive is part of a series of engagements between the President and provinces aimed at enhancing intergovernmental coordination and improve service delivery in line with the priorities of the 7th Administration.

The Provincial Executive will present to the President its 5-year program in alignment with the priorities of the 7th Administration.

The meeting will also discuss various approaches to service delivery issues including interventions to improve service delivery at local government level.

The meeting will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 December 2024

Time: 10:00 (media to arrive from 08:00)

Venue: Nkangala District Council Chambers, Middleburg, Mpumalanga Province

