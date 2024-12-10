MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela launches Gauteng Festive Season Road Safety Campaign, 11 Dec

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Wednesday, 11 December 2024, officially launch the Provincial Festive Season Road Safety campaign at the Olievenhoutbosch Taxi Rank, along the R55 Road corridor, City of Tshwane.

Addressing the multi-faceted nature of road safety in Gauteng requires a holistic and integrated approach, combining effective enforcement, infrastructure development, public education, and community engagement to ensure the safety of all road users.

The launch will focus on the following Road Safety Objectives:

Education and Awareness (Road Safety launch, Health Screening)

Engineering (Road Maintenance, Traffic Signal De-commissioning,

Adopt and Protect A Robot)

Enforcement (Point Duty Law Enforcement Intervention, Mobile VTS)

Mobile Weigh Bridge (Vehicle Screening)

SAB Breathalyser Bus

RAF Eye Test Bus

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 11 December 2024

Time: 11h00

Venue: Olievenhoutbosch Taxi Rank, City of Tshwane

For more information, please contact

Ms Melitah Madiba

Department’s Head of Communications

Cell: 073 644 9935

Mr Lesiba Mpya

MEC’s Spokesperson

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates