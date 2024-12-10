Submit Release
MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko briefs media on state of readiness of Gauteng Health for the festive season, 11 Dec

The MEC Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will on Wednesday, 11 December, give an update on the Gauteng Department of Health’s state of readiness for the festive season.

The plans will be unveiled under the theme: Beyond The Call Of Duty - Responding to Emergencies, Preserving Lives,” to showcase the readiness to respond to anticipated high volume of emergencies.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 11 December 2024
Time: 07h00 – 09h00
Venue: Buccleugh Interchange (GPS Coordinates: 26°02'42.5”S 28°05'58.4”E)

During the event, MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko will brief the public on the Department’s operational and resource preparedness, staffing arrangements at healthcare facilities, emergency response and trauma unit capabilities for the provision of healthcare services during the festive season.

Media RSVPs should be directed  

Ms Ireen Manyuha 
Cell: 082 440 5676

Media enquiries:

Motalatale Modiba
Head of Communication
Cell: 064 803 0808 
E-mail: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

