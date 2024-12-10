Karger Publishers Releases Latest Update of the International System for Human Cytogenomic Nomenclature (ISCN)

ISCN 2024 by Karger Publishers

Published every four years, the latest book benefits the international cytogenetics community with new features and nomenclatures for easier application.

For the latest ISCN edition, we have restructured the content so that the nomenclature rules are more evident, introduced more complex examples and incorporated new technologies.” — Ros J. Hastings, co-Editor of ISCN 2024

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Standing Committee of ISCN, an international group of experts nominated and elected by their peers, introduced multiple improvements, including streamlined nomenclature for genomic mapping, an introductory chapter summarizing the generic rules that are applicable across all techniques and additional nomenclature examples, numbered for easy reference, to remain consistent across the different technologies.In addition, the RSA chapter has been expanded to include nomenclature for targeted chromosome analysis, targeted microarray analysis, fusion genes, expansion repeats and methylation assays for imprinting.“For the latest ISCN edition, the Standing Committee members have restructured the content so that the nomenclature rules are more evident, introduced more complex examples and incorporated new technologies”, states Ros J. Hastings, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust, co-Editor of the ISCN 2024 . “Furthermore, the online edition includes access to the forum where questions and suggestions can be addressed by the cytogenetics community.”ISCN 2024 is an indispensable reference volume for human cytogeneticists, molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, technicians, and students for the interpretation and communication of human cytogenomic nomenclature. Buyers of the book will receive four years’ free access to the online version with live updates.The online version offers additional features, such as nomenclature search, access to all previous ISCN editions, and supplemental tools. Plus, its forum also offers the opportunity to connect and interact with the authors of ISCN and the ISCN community. In addition, any errata or changes to the text will also be published in the Karger journal Cytogenetic and Genome Research Bibliographic DetailsISCN 2024: An International System for Human Cytogenomic Nomenclature (2024)Editors: Ros J. Hastings, Oxford; Sarah Moore, Adelaide, SA; Nicole Chia, Brisbane, QueenslandISBN: 978–3–318–07330–0The book is now available and orders can be placed at https://karger.com/books/book/6011/ISCN-2024An-International-System-for-Human For more details, watch the introductory video with Ros J. Hastings, co-Editor of the ISCN 2024.About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit karger.com.

