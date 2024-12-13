Travelplanbooker Expands Accommodation Options with Ratehawk Integration

Travelplanbooker now integrates with four major hotel wholesalers, offering travelers a wider selection and real-time price comparisons for the best deals.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelplanbooker, the leading online travel agency, is excited to announce its latest partnership with Ratehawk, one of the world’s most extensive hotel wholesalers. This integration further enhances Travelplanbooker’s commitment to delivering affordable travel experiences by providing access to an even broader range of accommodations at unbeatable prices.

With the addition of Ratehawk, Travelplanbooker is now integrated with four major hotel wholesalers. Travelers can rest assured that the system scans all four suppliers in real-time, ensuring the cheapest price is always presented.

“Adding Ratehawk to our platform significantly expands the options for our users while keeping affordability at the forefront of our service,” said Joshua Dunne, CEO of Travelplanbooker. “Our advanced system ensures that travelers not only find the perfect accommodation but also secure the best deal possible.”

What This Means for Travelers

Wider Selection: Access to thousands of additional accommodations worldwide.
Lower Prices: Comprehensive price comparison across four leading wholesalers to guarantee the best rates.
Seamless Booking: Travelplanbooker’s user-friendly platform simplifies the booking process, saving time and money for every traveler.

As the demand for affordable and flexible travel grows, Travelplanbooker’s innovative approach to integrating multiple suppliers ensures a competitive edge. Whether planning a weekend getaway or a global adventure, travelers can confidently rely on Travelplanbooker for the most cost-effective and comprehensive options.

To explore Travelplanbooker’s expanded offerings and experience the difference in travel planning, visit www.travelplanbooker.online today.

About

Travelling is supposed to be an escape from your everyday life. You’ve worked hard, saved up, allowed yourself to dream a little. And now it’s time to book. The web offers a flood of information regarding travel. Planning a trip is therefore often a stressful matter. This is where we can help by simplifying your travel planning massively with our “all in one” system. On travelplanbooker.com you can arrange your entire trip comfortably and stress-free. Book transportation, accommodation as well as rental cars and attractions on just one website. We compare the different options based on the current prices and present you the best offers. At the same time, we provide you with information about your desired destination and thus replace a printed travel guide. Create the travel of your dreams and save yourself time, money and stress. travelplanbooker.com is a family-owned, pure online travel agency, which offers intuitive, inspirational and informative customised travel with the best value for money.

