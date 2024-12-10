Evaluation of the ICRC Learning Culture
The evaluation focused on learning intended for the professional development of ICRC staff, covering an organization-wide geographic scope. Two periods were considered: the “current state” (2020-2023) and the “future view” (2025-2030).
The evaluation identified key areas for enhancing the ICRC’s learning culture, including clarifying its purpose, expanding social and experiential learning opportunities, and strengthening the learning environment. Emphasizing professional development and addressing varied staff perceptions will help align learning practices with strategic objectives, fostering a more vibrant, inclusive, and impactful learning culture.
