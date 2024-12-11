Rising Agricultural Output: A Key Driver Transforming the Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market 2024

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The mechanized irrigation systems market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $30.30 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%” — The Business Research Company

The global market for mechanized irrigation systems has exhibited a rapid expansion in recent years. From a value of $15.25 billion in 2023, it is anticipated to reach $17.46 billion in 2024, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.5%. This significant surge throughout the historic period is chiefly due to a rise in R&D investments, enhancement of irrigation systems, growing demand for sprinkler irrigation systems, escalated scarcity of water for agricultural activities, and government incentives and support schemes.

How Will the Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Progress in Forthcoming Years?

The mechanized irrigation systems market is projected to maintain a swift growth trajectory over the next few years. It is forecasted to rise to $30.30 billion in 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 14.8%. The factors propelling this growth over the forecast period encompass increased adoption of modern agricultural practices, a burgeoning global population, heightened demand for drip irrigation systems, agricultural expansion, and the rise in organic food consumption. Future market trends include the propagation of advanced irrigation systems, the advent of AI-enhanced crop data management, product innovation, the adoption of precision technologies, and novel advancements in agriculture.

For comprehensive insights into the Mechanized Irrigation Systems market, request a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19566&type=smp

What are the Key Drivers Promoting the Growth of the Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market?

The escalating demand for agricultural production is slated to fuel the growth of the mechanized irrigation systems market. Agriculture encompasses the cultivation of soil, crop growth, and animal rearing for food, fiber, and other products essential for human sustenance and enhancement. It involves multiple techniques and technologies aimed at enhancing productivity and sustainability. The rising agricultural demand can be attributed to technological advances in farming, improved crop varieties, and superior farming practices leading to higher yields, better resource management, and improved efficiency in agricultural processes. Mechanized irrigation systems significantly augment agricultural production by ensuring precise and efficient water delivery, optimal water utilization, and improved crop yields. For instance, as reported by the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs in February 2024, the average farm business income FBI across all UK farms surged from $50,461 £46,500 in 2020/2021 to $78,133 £72,000 in 2021/2022. Furthermore, the UK's total income from farming TIFF in 2022 was $6.61 billion £7.9 billion, a 17% increase from 2021 with $1.43 billion £1.1 billion. Evidently, the bourgeoning demand for agricultural production is a significant driver for the mechanized irrigation systems market.

For the complete report on the Mechanized Irrigation Systems market, click here: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mechanized-irrigation-systems-global-market-report

Who are the Noteworthy Players in the Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market?

Prominent players operating in the mechanized irrigation systems market include Valmont Industries Inc., Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd., Bauer GmbH, Netafim Limited, Lindsay Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries Inc., Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Dura-Line Corporation, Alkhorayef Group, Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Eurodrip S.A., Reinke Manufacturing Company Inc., T-L Irrigation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Irritec S.p.A, Metzer Group, Driptech India Pvt. Ltd., Komet Sales GmbH, Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., Harvel Agua India Pvt. Ltd., Akplas.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market?

Major players in the mechanized irrigation systems market are focusing on crafting innovative irrigation technology, such as drip irrigation technology, to enhance water efficiency, curtail resource consumption, and ameliorate crop yields, culminating in more sustainable and productive agricultural practices. Drip irrigation technology is a highly efficacious method for managing water resources and enhancing agricultural productivity while fostering environmental sustainability. For instance, in October 2023, India-based company Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd. introduced its revolutionary TurbuNext drip technology for farmers. This system incorporates a unique turbulent flow design that enhances water distribution uniformity, diminishes clogging, and enhances crop yield. Additionally, it includes smart irrigation solutions that permit remote monitoring and control, ascertaining optimum water usage. Such innovative product launches signify the industry's shift toward sustainable farming practices and efficient resource management, demonstrating how prominent companies utilize cutting-edge technology to address water scarcity and bolster agricultural productivity.

Market segmentation for the mechanized irrigation systems involves:

1 By Type: Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation System, Other Types

2 By Crop: Cereals Grains, Pulses Oilseeds, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Crops

3 By Application: Ornamental Crop, Agricultural Crop, Lawns And Gardens, Other Applications

Which Region Dominates the Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market?

In 2023, North America was the most substantial region in the mechanized irrigation systems market. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions analyzed in the mechanized irrigation systems market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

