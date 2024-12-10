NST Assure Launches GenAI-Powered Context-Aware Vulnerability Prioritization

NST Cyber, the leading enterprise offensive cybersecurity startup, unveils GenAI-powered context-aware vulnerability prioritization in its flagship platform, NST Assure.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NST Assure , the leading Threat Exposure Assessment and Validation platform, proudly announces the launch of its GenAI-powered context-aware vulnerability prioritization, a powerful new feature designed to tackle the real-world challenges of modern external vulnerability management. This groundbreaking capability redefines how organizations prioritize and mitigate risks, moving beyond traditional static scoring systems to provide dynamic, actionable insights based on real-world impact.In today’s complex cybersecurity landscape, traditional vulnerability management tools—relying solely on CVSS scores, EPSS (Exploit Prediction Scoring System), or CISA KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) tagging—are no longer sufficient. These methods often fail to consider broader contexts such as asset exposure, data sensitivity, regulatory obligations, and the impact of vulnerabilities in critical business operations. NST Assure’s context-aware prioritization bridges this gap by dynamically analyzing vulnerabilities through operational, regulatory, and business lenses, ensuring that resources are directed to the most critical risks."External Vulnerability Management is no longer just about technical fixes—it’s about aligning security efforts with the realities of business operations and evolving threats," said Vidhyasagar Krishnamurthy, Vice President of Product Management at NST Cyber. "With GenAI-powered context-aware prioritization, we’re enabling organizations to make smarter, faster, and more impactful decisions, allowing them to proactively protect their most critical assets and processes."A Transformative Leap in External Threat ManagementNST Assure’s GenAI-powered, context-aware prioritization addresses real-world challenges faced by organizations today.For instance -- A medium-severity vulnerability on an internet-facing application managed by a partner handling customer data could expose sensitive customer PII. This poses a significantly higher risk than a high-severity vulnerability on an exposed system that handles no sensitive data and lacks business-critical impact. While traditional tools may overlook this nuance, NST Assure dynamically prioritizes vulnerabilities based on their business impact and exposure context.- Misconfigurations, such as publicly accessible cloud storage buckets containing what may appear as non-sensitive financial or regulatory data, are flagged as high-risk due to their compliance violations and potential business implications.At the core of NST Assure’s approach is dynamic risk scoring, which evaluates asset exposure, the sensitivity of the data involved, and the operational impact of the vulnerabilities. This scoring process is further enhanced by real-world exploitation validation, which simulates potential attack scenarios and measures the effectiveness of compensatory and native controls within a customer’s attack surface. This ensures that security teams focus on vulnerabilities posing immediate threats rather than wasting resources on low-priority or theoretical risks.NST Assure also integrates regulatory compliance frameworks, such as PCI DSS, directly into its prioritization process. Vulnerabilities that could lead to compliance violations are automatically flagged for remediation, helping organizations avoid penalties and reputational damage.Adapting to the Evolving Threat LandscapeNST Assure leverages GenAI to continuously refine its prioritization strategies, ensuring alignment with the latest threats and organizational needs. The platform integrates real-time threat intelligence to dynamically adjust prioritization as new risks emerge. For example, if a rise in attacks targeting cloud storage misconfigurations is detected, NST Assure automatically highlights these vulnerabilities as a priority for immediate action.This adaptability ensures that organizations remain proactive in their vulnerability management efforts, making them more relevant, resilient, and impactful in the face of evolving threats.Delivering Real-World BenefitsNST Assure’s context-aware vulnerability prioritization delivers tangible benefits for organizations, including:- Improved Compliance: Proactively addresses vulnerabilities tied to regulatory frameworks, reducing fines and preserving customer trust.- Smarter Risk Decisions: Enables security teams to focus on vulnerabilities with the greatest real-world impact, optimizing resource allocation.- Faster Response Times: Real-world exploitation validation eliminates delays, ensuring that the most critical risks are addressed swiftly.- Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Aligns security priorities with business objectives, ensuring remediation efforts target the risks that matter most."NST Assure is not just an external threat management platform—it’s a business-aligned cybersecurity solution, “added Vidhyasagar. "Our GenAI-powered prioritization ensures that security efforts are both effective and meaningful, addressing the specific goals of an organization."About NST CyberNST Cyber is a leader in Threat Exposure Assessment and Validation, empowering organizations to proactively identify, validate, and mitigate cybersecurity risks. By combining advanced capabilities like external exposure assessment, adversarial validation , and context-aware vulnerability prioritization, its flagship product, NST Assure, helps organizations stay ahead of evolving threats and regulatory challenges.For more information about NST Cyber and its innovative solutions, please visit www.nstcyber.ai or contact us at info@nstcyber.ai.

