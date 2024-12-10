Gauteng Health on linen provision at Chris Hani Bara Hospital

Update on linen provision at Chris Hani Bara Hospital

The Gauteng Department of Health would like to reassure the public that several measures continue to be implemented to ensure the provision of clean linen to patients at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital (CHBAH).

As previously alluded to, the facility’s laundry has ageing infrastructure which requires an overhaul. In the meantime, a service provider has been appointed to carry out repairs on the laundry equipment to restore full functionality as quickly as possible.

Currently three tunnel washers are out of service, with only five driers operational in tunnel washer number two. Already one out of four ironers has been successfully repaired. The Original Equipment Manufacturer is on side to repair two other ironers.

In the interim, hospital linens are being laundered at Dunswart Provincial Laundry on a daily basis to ensure a consistent supply of clean linen to patients.

A total of 106 staff members are deployed at the laundry to boost the operation during the day and night shifts. Additionally, external two laundry service providers have also been appointed to further support these efforts. Already two 5-ton trucks have delivered clean linen over the weekend.

It should be noted that the in-house laundry at CHBAH Bara is not only responsible to provide the linen for its 2888 beds but also services facilities including Carletonville Hospital, Bheki Mlangeni Hospital as well as the 33 Community Health Centres in Soweto, Emergency Medical Services as well as Forensic Pathology Service. However, the Department has put a solid plan in place to ensure that soiled linen can be replaced quickly in a much faster turnaround time by the 13th of December 2024.

The Department assures the public all is being done to restore to laundry to better functionality as speedily as possible and the health and comfort of our patients remain our key priority.

Media enquiries:

Motalatale Modiba

Head of Communication

Cell: 064 803 0808

E-mail: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates