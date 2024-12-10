Emmy Award-Winner Vicki Lawrence Brings 'Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show' to Sedona

Vicki Lawrence and Mama Vicki Lawrence Vicki Lawrence Vicki Lawrence and Mama

Vicki Lawrence and “Mama” bring their two-woman comedy show to Sedona on Feb. 22. Tickets range from $49 to $200 VIP. Don’t miss the laughs!

We are thrilled to welcome Vicki Lawrence to Sedona! Her humor, charisma, and incredible talent are legendary. This is going to be a night of side-splitting laughter and unforgettable entertainment.” — Patrick Schweiss

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comedy legend Vicki Lawrence , known and loved for her Emmy-winning performances on The Carol Burnett Show and her iconic role as “Mama” in Mama’s Family, is bringing her hilarious new production, Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show, to the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Saturday, February 22 at 8:00 PM.This unforgettable evening of laughter will feature a mix of stand-up, musical comedy, and razor-sharp observations about life. Fans can expect Vicki’s trademark wit and the unpredictable antics of “Mama,” one of television’s most beloved characters.“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Vicki Lawrence to Sedona!” said Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of the Sedona International Film Festival. “Her humor, charisma, and incredible talent are legendary. This is going to be a night of side-splitting laughter and unforgettable entertainment. You won’t want to miss it!”Vicki Lawrence added, “I think people will get a kick out of the things Mama has an opinion about. We’re creating new material with a more modern and cutting edge. Where Mama is concerned, expect the unexpected. There’s really nothing she can’t do. I hope people will be pleasantly surprised by a side of Vicki they may never have seen…I know they will be looking forward to Mama, and for her part, that crazy old gal will be up to the challenge.”THIS IS A SEPARATE TICKETED SPECIAL EVENT.• $59 General Admission• $49 for Sedona Film Festival Members• $200 VIP Tickets: Includes premium seating and a meet-and-greet with Vicki Lawrence before the show (limited to 20 people).Limited seating is available, so purchase your tickets now at https://bit.ly/4f5dzYG Media Contact:Patrick Schweiss, Executive DirectorPhone: 928-301-7455Email: director@sedonafilmfestival.com

