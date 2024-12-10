Western Cape Mobility on graduation of 133 traffic officers

Today, the Western Cape Government proudly hosted the graduation ceremony for 133 Traffic Officers at the Gene Louw Traffic College in Brackenfell, Cape Town. This marks the culmination of a rigorous 12-month training program aimed at equipping recruits with the skills and knowledge required to enforce traffic laws, manage incidents, and ensure road safety across the province.

The training programme encompassed 30-unit standards as part of the Further Education and Training Certificate (FETC) in Road Traffic Law Enforcement. These standards included critical areas such as the National Road Traffic Act, AARTO, crash scene management, incident management systems, and anti-corruption practices. Officers also received specialised training in:

Dangerous goods handling

Firearms control

Tactical stops and approaches

Restraining techniques

Ethics and wellness

Learners were further introduced to modern traffic technology, such as handheld devices, as part of the province's commitment to modernising traffic enforcement. To complete their certification, learners passed two final integrated summative assessments, conducted by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), during November 2024.

The graduation of these officers is particularly significant as the Western Cape enters the festive season—a time of increased travel and heightened road safety risks. These new recruits will be deployed across the province, bolstering law enforcement capacity and ensuring safer journeys for all road users.

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku commended the graduates for their hard work and dedication, stating: "This graduation marks a major milestone not only in the lives of these Traffic Officers but also in our ongoing efforts to enhance road safety in the Western Cape. Their training has equipped them with the skills to respond effectively to the challenges of modern traffic law enforcement, especially during the busy festive season. I am confident that their deployment will contribute to safer roads and save lives. Once again I also appeal to our residents and visitors to please work with us and practice responsible road use behaviour to ensure that we and our loved ones all get to our destinations safely."

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, said "These Provincial Traffic Officers will go a long way in bolstering our road safety efforts by covering as much of our road network as possible, especially over the festive season. They are so more than traffic officials, though; they should also see themselves as part of our broader safety and security network, where they too play an important part in keeping communities safe from crime. As hard as these women and men will be working to keep all road users safe, motorists and pedestrians also need to be aware of their role and responsibilities. Please behave responsibly on the roads. Let us all make sure we all reach our destinations safely."

The Western Cape Government remains committed to road safety and ensuring that every journey taken in the province is a safe one.

