Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga delivers keynote address at closure of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, 10 Dec
Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, will deliver the keynote address at the Closure of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign, programme directed by Deputy Minister, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike.
Present at the closure will be various key stakeholders, including traditional leaders, men’s movements, interfaith representatives, survivors of GBVF and leaders of society including the Acting Premier of the Eastern Cape Government, Ms Nonkqubela Pieters.
This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the 16 Days Campaign, running under the theme: “30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children.” While this day commemorates the end of the 16 days, Minister Chikunga will emphasize the urgent need to extend the campaign to a 365-day commitment to eradicate Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) in South Africa.
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, 10 December 2024
Time: 10:00 – 13:15
Venue: Ntsimbini Sports Field, Ward 7, Port St John’s Local Municipality
Media Enquiries:
Spokesperson for The Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities – Nompendulo Mkhatshwa
Tel: 083 406 6496
Email: Nompendulo.mkhatshwa@dwypd.gov.za
Head of Communication for the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities – Cassius Selala
Tel: 060 534 0672
Email: cassius.selala@dwypd.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
