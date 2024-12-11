Dryer Vent Wizard of Castle Rock Joins Starlighting Event to Celebrate Community and Tradition

Dryer Vent Wizard of Castle Rock proudly supported the Starlighting event, showcasing its dedication to community involvement and promoting home safety.

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic Castle Rock Starlighting event illuminated the hearts of residents and visitors. Held on November 23, 2024, this cherished tradition combined festive activities, community spirit, and the much-anticipated lighting of the Castle Rock Star. Dryer Vent Wizard of Castle Rock supported the event, highlighting its commitment to safety, efficiency, and community involvement.

The History of the Castle Rock Star

The Castle Rock Star first illuminated the town’s skyline in 1936 during the Great Depression. At 45 feet tall and featuring nearly 100 light bulbs, the star served as a beacon of hope and unity for a community facing difficult times. Constructed through donations and volunteer efforts, the star became a focal point of resilience and togetherness.

Over the years, the star has stood as a symbol of endurance through challenges such as World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic. During its long history, it has been lit not only during the holiday season but also at critical moments to inspire hope and solidarity, including after 9/11 and during Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl victories.

Supporting a tradition like Starlighting aligns with the mission of Dryer Vent Wizard of Castle Rock. They are proud to be part of a community that values safety, resilience, and coming together to celebrate what makes Castle Rock special.

Castle Rock Starlighting

Organized by the Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce, the 2024 Starlighting event transformed downtown Castle Rock into a lively holiday celebration. From 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., residents and visitors enjoyed various festive activities, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

The event’s highlights included a Family Fun Kids’ Zone featuring face painting, a petting zoo, and interactive games that delighted younger attendees. Seasonal treats and vendors added to the festive atmosphere, with holiday booths offering hot chocolate, festive trinkets, and the iconic chili supper at Fire Station 151. Live entertainment filled the air with holiday cheer, as strolling carolers, dance performances, and a headlining concert at 4th and Wilcox captivated the crowd. Families also had the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus in Festival Park, creating magical moments cherished by children and adults.

The highlight of the evening was the lighting of the Castle Rock Star at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dazzling fireworks display. Many attendees described the experience as “Stepping into a Hallmark movie or a Charles Dickens story,” filled with warmth and nostalgia.

“For me, it’s a ‘you had to be there’ type of experience,” Debra Witte, owner of Dryer Vent Wizard of Castle Rock, said.

As Castle Rock continues to grow, the Starlighting ceremony remains a vital connection to the town’s heritage. With support from local organizations and businesses, the Castle Rock Star will continue to shine brightly, serving as a beacon of hope and joy for years to come.

About Dryer Vent Wizard of Castle Rock

As a local business dedicated to home safety and efficiency, Dryer Vent Wizard of Castle Rock understands the importance of community events like Starlighting. Just as the Castle Rock Star symbolizes resilience and hope, Dryer Vent Wizard is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of Castle Rock families through its professional dryer vent cleaning, installation, and repair services.

“Much like the star brings light to the community, we strive to bring safety and peace of mind to the homes we serve,” Witte said. “By supporting events like Starlighting, we’re reinforcing the importance of tradition, safety, and connection.”

The winter months often see increased dryer usage, making this the ideal time to focus on dryer vent maintenance. Dryer Vent Wizard of Castle Rock reminds homeowners of the importance of scheduling an annual cleaning to reduce fire risks, improve energy efficiency, and protect families during the busy holiday season.

To schedule a professional dryer vent cleaning, please contact Debra Witte at Dryer Vent Wizard of Castle Rock.

