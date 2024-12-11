Celebrity Hairstylist Corey Powell Expands His Expertise to Include Life Coaching

Empowering Clients to Cultivate a More Luxurious Relationship with Themselves, Inside and Out

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corey Powell, the creative force behind some of Hollywood’s most iconic hair colors and styles, is embarking on an exciting new chapter in his career. Partnering with EKC PR, Corey is expanding his expertise and passion for creating meaningful change by entering the world of life coaching—all while continuing his celebrated hairstyling career.

As one of the beauty industry’s most sought-after names, Corey has shaped the looks of stars like Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz, and Alice Eve. His artistry continues to inspire both Hollywood veterans and young Hollywood, while also resonating with high-profile models who embrace his signature transformations.

Currently styling at the prestigious Benjamin Salon, Corey’s new venture blends his hairstyling expertise with life coaching to offer a holistic approach to beauty and personal growth. Corey helps clients unlock their fullest potential, crafting not just a new look but a renewed outlook, empowering them to embrace their authentic selves.

“For over 30 years, I’ve created luxurious hairstyles that empower clients to feel renewed inside and out,” Corey shares. “Now, my goal is to help clients cultivate a more luxurious relationship with themselves—co-creating conscious choices that lead to lasting change and positive personal goals.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.