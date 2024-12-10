Dental 3D Scanners Market to Reach $1.0 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Dental 3D Scanners Market by Product (Desktop or Laboratory 3D Dental Scanners, Intraoral 3D Dental Scanners, Hand-held 3D Dental Scanners and Cone Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT)), Type (3D Dental Light Scanner and 3D Dental Laser Scanner), and End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the dental 3d scanners market was valued at $0.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2033.Request Sample of the Report on Dental 3D Scanners Market at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3593 Prime determinants of growthRise in prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing awareness about the importance of respiratory health, and surge in global geriatric population are the major factors that drive the growth of the dental 3D scanners market growth. However, the lack of skilled professionals for handling advanced healthcare instruments restricts the market growth. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global dental 3D scanners market.Segment HighlightsAdvantages of Desktop/Laboratory 3D Dental ScannersBy product, the desktop/laboratory 3D scanners segment has significant market share during forecast period. This is attributed to their high precision and accuracy, making them ideal for detailed dental impressions and intricate dental restorations. In addition, advancements in desktop/laboratory scanner technology have enhanced workflow efficiency and reduced scanning time, further boosting laboratory 3D scanners adoption among dental professionals. The convenience of desktop/laboratory scanners, coupled with their robust performance and compatibility with CAD/CAM systems, positioned them as the preferred choice for dental laboratories and clinics seeking reliable and efficient scanning solutions.Advancements in 3D Dental Laser Scanner Segment in the 3D Dental Scanner MarketBy type, the 3D dental laser scanner segment experienced significant growth within the 3D dental scanner market, driven by its advanced capabilities and technological innovations. These scanners offer unparalleled precision and speed in capturing detailed dental images, making them ideal for complex dental procedures and treatments. With their ability to produce highly accurate digital impressions and comprehensive 3D models, 3D dental laser scanners have become indispensable tools for dental professionals seeking efficient and precise diagnosis, treatment planning, and fabrication of dental restorations.Technological Integration in Dental ClinicsBy end user, dental clinics segment leverage dental 3D scanners to enhance diagnostic accuracy, treatment planning precision, and patient experience, thereby reinforcing their position as key influencers in the dental industry. The widespread adoption of digital dentistry practices among dental clinics further propelled the demand for 3D scanners. In addition, the increasing focus on offering comprehensive and state-of-the-art dental services contributed to the dominance of dental clinics in the dental 3D scanners market.For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3593 Regional OutlookNorth America Dominance by 2033North America plays a pivotal role in the 3D dental scanner market owing to technological advancements, increasing adoption of digital dentistry practices, and a growing emphasis on personalized healthcare solutions. Moreover, rising awareness among both practitioners and patients regarding the benefits of precision dentistry further fuels the demand for advanced scanning solutions in the region. In addition, the presence of key market players and research institutions dedicated to dental technology development contributes to the dynamism of the North American segment in the 3D dental scanner market.Key Players:3Shape A/SMaestro 3DShining 3DEnvista Holdings CorporationDensys LtdDentsply SironaPlanmeca OyInstitut Straumann AG3MJ. MORITA CORPThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dental 3D scanners market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, agreement, expansion, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent Developments in 3D Dental Scanners IndustryIn September 2023, Dentsply Sirona, the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, and 3Shape, a leading innovator of digital solutions for dental patient care, open the next chapter in their workflow integrations. The harmonization of DS Core, Primemill and Primeprint, with the 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner powered by 3Shape Unite, creates more integrated workflows for digital dentistry.In April 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation announced the completion of the acquisition of Carestream Dental's Intraoral Scanner business. 