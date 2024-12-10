Bipartisan letter calling for prevention of Medicaid DSH cuts gets signatures from 182 members of Congress

A House Dear Colleague letter calling on House leadership to address scheduled Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital payment cuts received signatures from 182 bipartisan members of Congress. The letter was circulated by Reps. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., and Diana DeGette, D-Colo. The cuts, scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, total $8 billion. The AHA has asked Congress to provide relief from the reductions.

