AHA supports physician reimbursement, alternative payment model incentives in comments to MedPAC

In comments Dec. 9 to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, the AHA shared its views on physician fee schedule payments, advanced alternative payment model incentives and Medicare Advantage network adequacy. The AHA expressed support for updates to physician reimbursement tied to the Medicare Economic Index, but said that the discussed factor of MEI minus one is not nearly sufficient to make up for existing shortcomings in physician reimbursement. The AHA opposed penalizing facility-based providers by reducing their reimbursement rates.



"Doing so is not only inappropriate, but also would create an even greater incentive for physicians to seek out employment from other entities, such as private equity firms and health insurers (which have acquired the vast majority of physician practices during the last five years)," AHA wrote.



The AHA also expressed support for A-APM payments and urged MedPAC to explore the impact of inadequate MA post-acute care network requirements on beneficiaries’ access to care.