Ministry of State Administration in the Second Edition of the Program “Page of the 9th Constitutional Government”

Tue. 10 of December of 2024, 08:56h

On December 10th, 2024, the second edition of the television program “Página do IX Governo Constitucional” was recorded, an initiative promoted by the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, in his capacity as Government Spokesperson, in partnership with Rádio e Televisão de Timor-Leste (RTTL). In this edition, the interviewee was the Minister of State Administration, Tomas do Rosário Cabral, who highlighted the main achievements of his ministry and the plans for 2023 to 2028.

With the aim of strengthening transparency and dialogue between the government and citizens, the program was conducted by presenter Nélia Chaves and recorded on the grounds of the Government Palace. Produced by Ika Moniz, it had the technical support of the media teams from the Prime Minister's Office, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of State Administration.

The focus of this edition was on the performance of the Ministry of State Administration (MAE) in the context of the execution of the General State Budget and the priority programs for the coming year. Among the topics covered were administrative decentralization, strengthening the capacities of local and municipal bodies, and modernizing public administration.

During the interview, Minister Tomas do Rosário Cabral answered questions about the progress of administrative decentralization, the challenges faced in implementing public policies and the measures taken to empower municipalities and local bodies, guaranteeing the provision of quality public services. Also discussed were issues such as the approval of the amendment to the Law on the Administrative Division of Territory, which redefined the legal-administrative classification of Ataúro Island, and coordination with the Special Administrative Region of Oecusse-Ambeno (RAEOA) in the context of decentralization.

The “9th Constitutional Government Page” is a communication platform created to bring the Executive closer to the population, providing clear, factual and credible information on government actions. Minister Agio Pereira said at the launch of the program that “this initiative reflects the 9th Constitutional Government's commitment to transparency and accountability, bringing government institutions closer to the Timorese people”.

The program will soon be broadcast on RTTL and the government's official social networks. The population is invited to follow this space for dialogue to learn about the actions of the Ministry of State Administration, which aims to promote development and strengthen local governance.