December 9, 2024 Transcript of Interpellation: Senator Risa Hontiveros and Senator Joel Villanueva on the privilege speech on Bataan incident Senator Villanueva: First of all, let me put into the records that I sincerely appreciate and congratulate our dear colleague for raising this very important issue. I remember, Mr. President, distinguished colleague, you led the way for the Senate to investigate the Pastillas Scam and all other brouhaha that happened in the Bureau of Immigration. One thing that caught my attention when you made mention about call to action, investigation, environmental audit on dredging, et cetera, and then the third is policy reviews. If I may just ask, you made mention about these workers who were, yung nahuli po, Mr. President. You made mention that they are holders of Alien Employment Permits. Maybe not if they are all holders of Alien Employment Permits. And number two, what kind of job are they up into or involved? Because in our Constitution, Article XII, Section 12, if there are Filipinos who are able, capable, and even willing to do this particular undertaking, this particular job, it should go first to the Filipinos before issuing AEPs to foreigners, your honor, distinguished colleague. Senator Risa Hontiveros (SRH): Tama po kayo, Mr. President at alam din po na yung mga AEPs na iyon, mayroon lamang pong taning na dalawang taon bago dapat nagsasanay na ng mga Pilipino na kaya at gustong gawin naman yung parehong trabahong iyon. So bahagi po yun ang sisiyasatin sa AEPs na ibinigay ng DOLE kung nasa loob pa ba ng two-year period na iyan or baka lapse na po iyon? At yun na nga po, kung may hawak naman sila ng AEP, so presumed, legit, bakit po sila nagtago? At Mr. President, wala pa sa manifest. So ano ba sila? Legit ba or hindi legit? At bakit may ganong pagkamalabo sa status nila, Mr. President? Senator Villanueva: Isa pa po sa nais kong sanang matignang mabuti yung pong minsan pag-overlap ng pagbibigay ng Special Working Permits na ini-issue ng Bureau of Immigration. Sa inyo pong pananaw, distinguished colleague, Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Risa, iyon pong pagbibigay ng Special Working Permit, a no yung inyong pananaw sa pagbibigay nito? Kasi yung mga nakaraang pong pagdinig, ito ay supposed to be binibigay kunyari import ka ng isang PBA team or ikaw ay magko-concert dito sa Pilipinas. Pero noong mga nakaraang panahon, at alam na alam niyo po itong kababalaghang nangyari sa mga POGO firms, nabibigyan ng Special Working Permit yung mga POGO employees na tumatagal ng halos isa-dalawang taon na supposed to be dapat AEPs yung kanilang ina-applyan o yung Alien Employment Permits. SRH: Salamat, Mr. President, doon sa pagpapaalala sa atin na sa kabila nang meron namang mga regular na dokumento na ini-issue ng ating executive bodies tulad AEP mula sa DOLE, kung bakit meron pang inimbentong mga dokumento naman tulad nitong special working permits, na tama po kayo Mr. President, ang inaasahan natin magko-cover lamang po dun sa mga gumagawa ng special na trabaho sa limitadong panahon, gaya ng binanggit niyong mga visiting athletes, visiting performing artists, pero hindi po dapat nago-overlap na sa dapat na visa lamang ng AEP para paboran yung mga gumagawa, in effect, ng regular na trabaho dito sa ating Republika. And yung paalala niyo po, Mr. President, ay nagpaalala din po sa akin, yung siniyasat nga natin ng maraming buwan tungkol dyan sa Pastillas Scam na nung panahon iyon ay nag-imbento pa bukod sa mga special working permits ng mga dokumento tulad ng visa upon arrival na yung pala ay papaboran lang ang isang nationality o isa pang nationality at kinasangkapan para bigyan ng higit na pribilehiyo yung mga dayuhang ito dito sa ating bansa na hindi naman ibinibigay nang pantay sa ating mga kababay. At nag-bigay daan pa, hindi lang sa pagkorap, in that case, sa mga VUA ng Bureau of Immigration personnel, pero nagbigay daan pa, kalaunan, sa pag-korap sa iba pang mga instrumentalities ng ating gobyerno, Mr. President? Senator Villanueva: Salamat po, Senator Hontiveros, and let me also ask siguro yung final question with regard po dun sa binanggit niyong call to rescind contracts, yung mga blacklisted companies. Sa ngayon po ba, na-address na po, yung matagal na nating pinanawagan dito sa Senado, yung mga na-blacklist po kasi, parang ang dali-daling makabalik sa kanila at maka-transact ng official business sa ating pamahalaan. Meron pa po ba, existing pa rin po ba yung mga ganitong situation na blacklisted na pero nakakabalik pa at nagkakaroon pa ng transaksyon sa ating pamahalaan? At doon naman po sa mga blacklisted na, parang ano pa po ba ang hinihintay para i-rescind itong mga kontratang ito, Ginoong Pangulo? SRH: Your guess is as good as mine, Mr. President. Yung mga blacklisted na, hindi man dito sa larangan ng ekolohiya at saka pambansang seguridad, pero halimbawa, blacklisted na kumpanya na pumasok sa ibang larangan ng pulitika at pag-gogobyerno labas sa kanyang kinalagyang industriya, pero biglang parang nakaka-reinvent sa sarili bilang isang lehitimong kumpanya. Mukhang ganito rin yung haharapin nating hamon sa larangan ng dredging na baka may dredging plus na ginagawa tulad ng posibleng intelligence-related nga na mga gawain. Pero hindi po tayo dito sa Senado magsasawa sa ganyang panawagan na kung mayroong ganitong mga dayuhang kumpanya tulad nitong CHEC or for that matter CCCC na mayroong economic or iba pang activities na gumagawa dito. Pero dati nang na-blacklist either ng ibang bansa or ng isang international organization tulad ng WTO, medyo dapat mag-raise yun ng alarm bells sa atin kung bakit sila ngayon ay dito nago-operate whether to dredge or do something else tapos mayroon pang naka-onboard sa mga vessels nila na mga dayuhang nasyonal na may mga kaduda-dudang mga dokumentong hawak. Mayroon pang nahanap na uniporme ng isang dayuhang hukbo onboard. At kaduda-duda yung paggalaw nila, Mr. President. Senator Villanueva: Maraming salamat, Senator Hontiveros. And again, let me state into the records of this august Chamber my full support and join the call of our distinguished colleague, not only for an investigation but also for environmental audit, reviewing of our policies, especially the giving of Alien Employment Permits, Special Working Permits, etc. And to exercise our oversight functions and that call to rescind contracts of these blacklisted companies. Kasi ho parang babalik na naman tayo dun sa usapin ng POGO na yung iba papalitan lang yung pangalan or magtatago sa ibang pangalan. With the end goal of course, again, number one yung pag-preserve sa ating mga kababayan na trabaho para sa kanila dito sa Pilipinas. Filipino first ang sinasabi ng ating Constitution. Article XII, Section 12. Tapos yung security na binabanggit po ng ating colleague. Nakakalungkot man isipin pero parang hindi na tayo lahat nagugulat na may Chinese spies dito sa ating bansa. At last but not the least, yung hustisya. Kasi kung na-blacklist ka, kailangan bigyan ng hustisya ng pamahalaan. Dahil otherwise, hindi malayo mag-isip yung ating mga kababayan na nakuha ito sa kasunduan. Maraming salamat po. SRH: Maraming salamat po, Mr. President. Senator Villanueva: Majority Leader. Senate Deputy Majority Leader Ejercito: Thank you, Mr. President. I likewise commend our distinguished lady, our Deputy Minority minority for bringing this to our attention. Likewise, I'm also worried and wary, Mr. President, because we might be looking at the West Philippine Sea, but right here in Manila Bay, there are hundreds of dredging vessels right there, manned by Chinese personnel. We do not know if some of them are PLA. It's not far-fetched because I always bike here, I always see there, I always see them in operation. There's not 40, 50, I think there are about 100 vessels right in Manila Bay. So, we have to refer this to the proper committee, Mr. President. So that, Mr. President, I move that we refer the privilege speech of Senator Hontiveros in all the interpellations and manifestations there onto the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace and Unification and Reconciliation. So, moved, Mr. President. Senator Villanueva: Is there any objection? The chair hears none. The motion of the majority leader is hereby carried.

