FEMA Issues $292 Million in N.C. Public Assistance Grants

FEMA has obligated more than $292 million for 47 grants to support the Tropical Storm Helene recovery in North Carolina.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local, tribal and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster-damaged public facilities and infrastructure. The program also can reimburse certain private non-profits or houses of worship for response and recovery items.

Funding for roads and bridges is distributed to the state, which reimburses the county or local government as projects are completed. The following projects were approved for emergency protective measures to eliminate or lessen immediate threats to loss of life, public health or safety:

$146.3 million to North Carolina Emergency Management for emergency protective measures .

. $20.49 million to North Carolina Emergency Management for disaster management costs.

More than $78 million in debris removal funding has been obligated. This includes:

$7.5 million to Avery County.

$48.3 million to Buncombe County.

$2.6 million to Burke County.

$3.7 million to McDowell County.

$9.9 million to Mitchell County.

$1.1 million to Rutherford County.

$4.9 million to Watauga County.

More than $47.3 million in federal funds have been obligated to North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) for repairs to roads and bridges in the following counties: