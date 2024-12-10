Hornbill Introduces the T1 Video Smart Door Lock with 2K Camera and Fingerprint Access

Hornbill Camera Lock T1丨4-in-1 Keyless Door Lock with 2K Camera & Doorbell-Main image with white background Hornbill wireless doorbell camera smart lock 2K camera video smart locks smart doorbell video smart lock -Compatible with Google Assistant and ALEXA best smart doorbell video smart lock

CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hornbill , a leading name in smart door lock technology on Amazon, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation—the T1 Video Smart Lock . This cutting-edge device seamlessly combines a 2K resolution camera, fingerprint access, and a video doorbell, offering homeowners an unparalleled security experience.1. A New Level of Home SecurityThe T1 Video Smart Lock sets a new standard in home security with its 2K resolution camera, designed to capture clear and detailed video footage. Equipped with an F 1.6 aperture lens, the camera is optimized for various lighting conditions, including low-light and night-time scenarios. The enhanced night vision ensures that users have a clear view of their entryway, regardless of the time of day.2. Advanced Object Detection and AlertsIn addition to its high-resolution camera, the T1 includes radar object detection technology, which allows the device to accurately detect and alert users to any movement in its vicinity. This proactive feature ensures that homeowners are always aware of activity around their property, adding an extra layer of security.3. Multiple Unlocking Methods for Ultimate ConvenienceThe T1 is designed with user convenience in mind, offering multiple methods to unlock the door. Users can choose from fingerprint access, the Jlink app, voice commands via Alexa or Google Voice Assistant, a keypad, or a traditional key. This versatility ensures that users have flexible and convenient access to their homes.4. Exceptional Battery Life and DurabilityThe T1 Video Smart Lock is powered by two 2,500 mAh rechargeable batteries, providing up to 60 days of use on a single charge. This long battery life reduces the need for frequent recharging, making it an ideal choice for busy homeowners. Additionally, the T1 boasts an IP65 rating, indicating its resistance to dust and its ability to withstand a wide range of temperatures, further enhancing its reliability and durability.5. Expert Endorsement“The T1 Video Smart Lock offers the ultimate in proactive protection for any home or business entryway. The T1's 2K camera gives home and business owners an extra set of eyes on their property. Plus, users can store their data locally in the smart lock,” explained Oliver Wu, Hornbill General Manager. “Our goal was to create a product that not only enhances security but also offers unparalleled convenience and flexibility.”6. ConclusionFeaturing its combination of high-resolution video, advanced object detection, multiple unlocking methods, and durable design, the T1 camera doorbell is poised to become a game-changer in the smart home security market. Whether for a home or business, the T1 offers a comprehensive security solution that meets the needs of modern users.With the T1 Video Smart Lock, Hornbill continues to innovate and lead the market in smart home security solutions, ensuring that homeowners can achieve peace of mind with cutting-edge technology.

