harpoon Corp Assessed 'Awardable' for Department of Defense work in the United States Air Force P1 Solutions Marketplace

harpoon Corp, a provider of no-code Kubernetes deployment software, today announced that it has achieved “Awardable” status through the P1 Solutions Marketplace

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Platform One Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, 5-minute long readily-awardable pitch videos, which address the Government’s greatest requirements in hardware, software, and service solutions.harpoon is a product that is designed to simplify software deployments via a no-code drag and drop visual interface. It is used by a wide range of businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and government agencies.“We are very excited to partner with Platform One in offering harpoon as a solution to the broader Government community” said Dominic Holt, CEO of harpoon Corp. “It feels like we have come full circle given that harpoon was originally designed for the U.S. Navy to ensure mission-critical software could be deployed and maintained on ships by non-technical personnel under high-stakes conditions. Built for simplicity, reliability, and autonomy, harpoon now enables businesses to deploy, monitor, and maintain applications without DevOps expertise.”harpoon Corp's video, “harpoon - No Code DevOps” accessible only by government customers on the Platform One Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which the company deploys custom software and a Big Bang instance of Platform One using only drag and drop in a few minutes. harpoon Corp was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Platform One Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions.Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Platform One Solutions Marketplace account at https://p1-marketplace.com/ For more information or media requests, contact: Erin Sloane, erin@harpoon.ioAbout the P1 Solutions Marketplace: The P1 Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition,readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in hardware, software and service solutions. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at https://p1-marketplace.com/

