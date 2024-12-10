TOP ENTERTAINMENT BRAND CARE BEARS™ LAUNCHES MIXED REALITY EXPERIENCES WITH TAGSPACE®

Care Bears x tagSpace Mixed Reality example in New York CIty

Care Bears™ are out living their best lives in the real world as digital mixed reality experiences.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-platform entertainment studio and custodians of Care Bears brand, Cloudco Entertainment and tagSpace, leaders in world-scale mixed reality technologies, are excited to announce their strategic partnership to bring Care Bears characters to life as mixed reality experiences.This collaboration will enable new immersive 3D digital entertainment experiences that seamlessly blend with real-world environments – whether in people’s homes, cities, parks, or iconic locations worldwide. Using the tagSpace mixed reality camera view on their smartphones, users can discover life-sized, animated Care Bears characters that appear naturally integrated into their surroundings, complete with realistic lighting and shadows. Users can reposition the characters to create custom scenes, pose with their favorite Care Bears, and capture their experiences as movies or images.Both free and paid Care Bear experiences are now available within the tagSpace spatial web mobile app, with additional content scheduled for regular release.Paul Martin, tagSpace’s founder and CEO said: “We recently shifted our business model to include direct-to-consumer experiences, and the colourful, feel-good, Care Bears are the perfect fit for locational mixed reality experiences. The 3D characters look incredible, especially when viewed in outdoor locations like cities and parks, where our technology truly shines. My team and I are so excited to see the movies and images that will surface on social media, capturing people’s favourite moments with the Care Bears in iconic locations and shared with loved ones worldwide.”“We’re thrilled to bring the Care Bears into mixed reality for the first time, creating immersive experiences that will delight both longtime fans and new audiences. As we continue expanding into new demographics, we believe these mixed reality experiences offer an exciting and engaging way for anyone to connect with the beloved characters of this enduring franchise,” said Ian Lambur, EVP, Content Strategy, Co-Productions, Global Distribution & Digital at Cloudco Entertainment.Care Bears Mixed Reality experiences are available now in the tagSpace app, with new content launching each month. The app can be downloaded from the iOS and Android app stores or via this link:- About tagSpacetagSpace Pty Ltd. is a software company composed of video-game industry veterans and founded by CEO, Paul Martin who was responsible for delivering video game engine technologies to companies such as Electronic Arts, Microsoft and Sony. tagSpace provides a mixed-reality, location-based content platform for creating interactive, social experiences running on mobile and wearable hardware, bringing digital infotainment to the real world. This technology enables what is known as the “Spatial Web” which is generally regarded to be the future of Internet browsing experiences. tagSpace technologies have enabled enhanced visitor and fan experiences for live events, sports and tourism at hundreds of locations across the world and they are now opening up the platform to enable “always on” experiences featuring content by top brands, entertainment companies and individual creators.Website: tagSpace.com YouTube: YouTube.com/@tagSpaceFacebook: Facebook.com/tagSpaceCoX: X.com/tagSpaceCoInstagram: Instagram.com/tagSpace_coTikTok: Tiktok.com/@tagSpace- About Care Bears™ -Introduced in 1982 through consumer products, greeting cards, and later a series of animated television shows and feature films, Care Bears is one of the most popular and endearing children’s properties in the world. Fans of all ages are drawn to the lovable, huggable bears from Care-a-Lot who inspire all to have fun, share, and care. With over 40 years of heartwarming adventures, Care Bears were named as “The #3 Top New Licensee Signed” by License Global Magazine in 2023.Website: CareBears.com YouTube: YouTube.com/CareBearsFacebook: Facebook.com/CareBearsX: X.com/CareBearsInstagram: Instagram.com/CareBearsTikTok: Tiktok.com/@carebearsofficial- About Cloudco Entertainment -Cloudco Entertainment (formerly American Greetings Entertainment) is a family and children’s entertainment company and the owner of iconic entertainment brands such as Care Bears™, Holly Hobbie™, Madballs™, Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese™, Twisted Whiskers™, Buddy Thunderstruck™, Tinpo™ and its newest IP, Overlord & The Underwoods™. Cloudco Entertainment creates, develops, and produces multi-platform entertainment franchises across all media channels.###Hashtags:#spatialweb #mixedreality #augmentedreality #ar #mr #tagSpace #carebears #cloudcoMentions:@tagSpaceCo - X / Twitter@tagspace_co - Instagram@carebears - Instagram@carebears - TwitterMedia Contact for tagSpace:Paul Martin, media@tagspace.comMedia Contact for Cloudco/Care Bears:Leilani Ching, press@cloudcoentertainment.comMedia Content:Images and Videos of Care Bears Mixed Reality are available to download at:

