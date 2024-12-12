Will Canadian Business Prioritize AI Innovation to Offset Competition and Tariffs

Predictive Leadership - How Humans and AI Will Transform Organizations, Innovation and Competition

85% of Canadian businesses remain unprepared, yet AI can navigate disruption, competition and improve economic productivity.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The challenges for business leaders today are complicated by a competitive, geopolitically, and technologically changing landscape. A survey conducted this summer with over 9,000 businesses showed under 15% percent saw the value of investment in artificial intelligence. In a similar but smaller survey conducted by Inception Retail Group Inc. surveying workers, 75% responded that their employers didn’t believe they needed AI to compete. The rise of business operators with sophisticated AI capabilities spells troubles ahead for many.George Minakakis, a recognized business strategist and the CEO of Inception Retail Group, raises a critical question in his latest book, Predictive Leadership: How Humans and AI Will Transform Organizations, Innovation, and Competition.How will organizations transform themselves in this new era of AI?This technology has already begun to disrupt industries, roles, and how we compete. Minakakis said business leaders should be more concerned about their ability to remain relevant rather than worry about potential tariffs . Business leaders need to make the right strategic choices.Predictive Leadership comes with historical context and forward-thinking strategies, equipping executives, board directors, and investors to prepare for the future. The book guides the reader on how the business landscape will likely evolve and how we may have to respond to it."The greatest challenge of our time is not the technology itself—it's the leadership to harness it effectively," says Minakakis. "This book is a call to action for businesses to close the gap and lead with intelligence, strategy, and vision."Artificial Intelligence has already begun to transform people and organizations.What is at stake is the future of competition, understanding how AI creates entirely new classes of competitors, therefore moving toward creating a responsive landscape that can create instant and personalized advertising. Shifts are being driven by consumers, one of which is moving from search engines to ask engines, looking for greater convenience and ease of shopping. This is developing into what Minakakis refers to as the next customer revolution , with the adoption of personal AI assistants. He believes this will be adopted as quickly as smartphones and social media have been.A board director himself, Minakakis, says that we will see organizations change toward greater unified intelligence with fewer silos and fiefdoms, developing into responsive organizations acting on predictive insights and launching an era of accelerated innovations.The book is written in five parts, dealing with the shift toward AI and relating it to what has driven our human quest for intelligence and how machine, organizational, and competitive intelligence have evolved. Part five calls out the need for intelligent democracies to have guardrails and geopolitical awareness with the applications of AI.About the Author:George Minakakis is a seasoned business executive with international experience who has led and operated organizations in Canada, the US, and China. Today, he advises leaders and corporations, is the author of four books, and is a speaker with over 30 years of real-world engagement, having worked with PepsiCo and Luxottica. His practical approach to blending visionary leadership with actionable strategies makes Predictive Leadership a must-read for forward-thinking executives.Availability:Predictive Leadership: How Humans and AI Will Transform Organizations, Innovation, and Competition is available now in formats: hardcover, paperback, and eBook, at Amazon and participating booksellers.Contact Information:Heidi Luke, Email: Heidi.luke@inceptionretailgroup.com Website: georgeminakakis.com

