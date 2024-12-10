EncompaaS and Oyster IMS Partner to Provide Information Management Solutions for Successful AI Implementations

The partnership will leverage EncompaaS’ AI-driven platform and Oyster IMS’ consulting expertise to support client needs in data optimisation and AI preparation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EncompaaS , a global leader in intelligent information management serving Fortune 500 companies, today announced a strategic partnership with Oyster IMS , an expert consultancy-led business serving transnational agencies, global enterprises, local authorities and developing SMEs. The partnership will help organisations in the UK and EU navigate the challenges of integrating data preparation and governance with AI implementations.The EncompaaS platform allows highly regulated organisations to establish a foundation of quality data that is safe, secure and organised. Oyster IMS advises clients on how to navigate the volume, variety and velocity of their data, equipping them to manage organisational risks and improve business functions.This partnership highlights the value of EncompaaS’ SaaS platform , which helps organisations to manage their data by discovering, understanding, and governing it to reduce compliance and privacy risks. It also prepares high-quality data for upstream processes like Generative AI. Combined with Oyster IMS’ managed services in the areas of data protection, information governance and security, the two organisations will help UK and EU clients to leverage the inherent value of their data.“We are excited to announce our partnership with Oyster IMS,” said Jesse Todd, CEO of EncompaaS. “Their extensive consulting expertise enables them to deliver exceptional implementation services for our UK customers. Together, we aim to drive intelligent data optimisation and AI adoption strategies, supporting highly regulated organisations across our key verticals.”Organisations benefiting from this strategic partnership will have access to industry-leading consultants and AI-powered information management solutions that will drive better business outcomes.“It is fabulous to have signed a partnership agreement with EncompaaS,” said Oyster IMS’ Director Josef Elliott. “The EncompaaS platform complements and supports the Oyster IMS consultancy and delivery expertise, and it means we can provide true enterprise-level solutions across all three of our pillars – information governance, data protection and cyber security. I am delighted that our first project together is now up and running and we are looking forward to many more in the future.”This partnership underscores both EncompaaS’ and Oyster IMS’ dedication to helping organisations navigate the challenges of data complexity in the AI era.About EncompaaSEncompaaS, a global leader in information management, empowers highly regulated organisations to rapidly mitigate compliance and privacy risks, while unlocking the full potential of their data. The platform uses next-generation AI technologies to find, enrich, and organise structured, unstructured and semi-structured data into a normalised data quality foundation. This enables automated governance at scale, ensuring information is de-risked, and prepares the highest quality data to fuel upstream processes. Headquartered in Sydney, with offices in the UK and USA, EncompaaS optimises information on-premises and across multi-cloud environments and is trusted by Fortune 500 corporations, government departments and statutory authorities worldwide.About Oyster IMSOyster IMS is a consultancy-led information management business delivering expert advice, working with best-of-breed software products, and offering on-going and enduring services to a wide range of organisations in the areas of data protection, information governance and information security. With offices in London and Dublin, Oyster supports clients in the UK, EU and EMEA.

