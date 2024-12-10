BALLSTON SPA BANCORP, INC. APPOINTS PAUL MILTON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Paul Milton

Veteran healthcare executive and community leader joins the bank’s board

Paul’s deep understanding of both healthcare and community needs, coupled with his extensive experience in leadership and board governance, will be an asset to our board” — Richard P. Sleasman, Board Chair of Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc.

BALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard P. Sleasman , Board Chair of Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc., parent company of Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB), today announced the appointment of Paul Milton to the bank’s board of directors.Mr. Milton brings more than 30 years of experience as a senior healthcare leader and has served as the President and CEO of Ellis Medicine since 2015, following his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since 2008. His leadership at Ellis Medicine has been characterized by strategic and collaborative decision-making, including partnerships with Trinity New York, establishing Mohawk Harbor Urgent Care, and collaborating with SUNY Schenectady to create training opportunities for youth in the Capital Region. His efforts have also included addressing regional healthcare needs, expanding access to mental health services, and realigning facilities to better serve the community.“Paul’s deep understanding of both healthcare and community needs, coupled with his extensive experience in leadership and board governance, will be an asset to our board,” said Richard P. Sleasman, Board Chair of Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. “His ability to connect the bank with valuable community partners and his expertise in navigating challenges in today’s complex environment will be invaluable as BSNB continues to grow and serve our communities.”As a longtime resident of the Capital Region, Mr. Milton is well-connected within the community, having chaired multiple organizations, including the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce, the Southern Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, and the Healthy Alliance. He brings to the board a unique perspective shaped by his commitment to public service and his focus on the health and well-being of local communities. Prior to his work in healthcare administration, Mr. Milton served as a healthcare coordinator with the United States Peace Corps in Malawi, Africa—a role he credits for influencing his lifelong dedication to service.“I am honored to join the BSNB board and look forward to contributing to the bank’s mission of supporting and empowering local businesses and residents,” shared Mr. Milton. “As someone who understands the critical role healthcare plays in community vitality, I’m eager to leverage my experience to help BSNB continue delivering value to its customers and the broader region.”A resident of Saratoga, Mr. Milton enjoys spending time with his wife Beth, their daughter in California, and participating in outdoor activities including hiking, kayaking, skiing, and golfing.ABOUT BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANKBallston Spa National Bank (BSNB) is a locally focused, relationship-driven community bank invested in making a difference not only for customers but for its community. With 13 locations headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY, BSNB offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses throughout New York’s greater Capital Region. Learn more about BSNB’s offerings here. To become part of BSNB’s online community, please visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.