'The Divinely Sinful Saints' Receives Five Stars From Manhattan Book Review

Itotko's latest book, The Divinely Sinful Saints, invites readers on an intellectual and spiritual journey to explore the mysteries of the Bible from a fresh and thought-provoking perspective. Blending deep theological analysis with approachable language, Itotko challenges common beliefs and offers profound insights into God's nature, the concept of paradise, and the true meaning of biblical stories.In The Divinely Sinful Saints, Itotko tackles questions that have puzzled theologians and scholars for centuries. For example, if Christians believe that God resides in heaven and humans live on Earth, where did God reside before the creation of heaven and Earth? Itotko draws readers into a rich discussion about the purpose behind the creation of heaven, humans, and animals, questioning the traditional interpretations of burnt offerings and drink offerings in the Old Testament. He also explores the mystery of the Garden of Eden and the true location of paradise, offering new interpretations that challenge conventional wisdom."The Divinely Sinful Saints covers several captivating topics in a way that anyone can understand. With simple language and interactive questions, the author communicates his messages clearly," said Foluso Falaye of Manhattan Book Review. Falaye believes that anyone seeking to live a truly godly life will find The Divinely Sinful Saints a compelling read."ITOTKO speaks with reassuring confidence while maintaining a tone that's neither forceful nor condescending. Readers will find his suggestions convincing and greatly inspiring. Prepare to have your life completely transformed as you personalize the profound lessons in these pages and read with an open mind."ITOTKO raises the question of why many Christians find it easier to believe God could create a physical human body from dust and bring it to life, yet struggle with the idea of God resurrecting Jesus's physical body, despite both acts requiring divine power."Genesis, chapter 2, tells us the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living soul. Most, if not all, Christians believe this 'man' was in the physical human body we have now. Paul wrote in Romans 10:9, 'That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.' Most Christians believe the 'him' in this verse is Jesus's physical body. The question is whether it is easier to form a body out of the dust of the ground and bring it to life or to resurrect a dead physical human body that probably died of blood loss. Why does anyone need faith to believe that God could resurrect Jesus's physical body when they already believe the LORD God could form a physical human body of the dust of the ground and bring it to life?"The Divinely Sinful Saints invites readers to challenge long-held beliefs and explore the mysteries of scripture through a fresh, thought-provoking lens. Itotko's insightful analysis encourages both seasoned Bible readers and newcomers to reflect on their spiritual journeys. By offering new perspectives on complex theological questions, the book deepens readers' understanding of God's word and inspires a more meaningful connection to their faith. With accessible language and rich biblical references, The Divinely Sinful Saints is a transformative read for anyone seeking spiritual growth.For more information, visit the book's official website. Manhattan Book Review is part of the City Book Review company where together they publish more than 400 reviews a month in more than 40 genres. City Book Review has ten review outlets; San Francisco, Manhattan, Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego, Seattle and Tulsa Book Reviews, and Kids' BookBuzz. Authors interested in having their books reviewed can visit the book submission guidelines on the City Book Review website.

