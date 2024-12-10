Walter Hartman of Walter on Wine Recommends the 2022 Fattoria Le Pupille Poggio Argentato

2022 Fattoria Le Pupille Poggio Argentato How We Rate Wines

Rating: Very Good | Price: $23

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wine expert Walter Hartman of Walter on Wine has given the 2022 Fattoria Le Pupille Poggio Argentato a Very Good rating, highlighting its aromatic complexity and impressive value. At just $23, this Tuscan white offers a harmonious blend of floral, tropical, and citrus notes, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a refined, food-friendly wine at an affordable price."This is a wine for all Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc lovers! The 2022 Poggio Argentato is a wine that immediately grabs your attention with its aromatic profile and rich texture," said Hartman. "The addition of Petit Manseng to the blend gives this Sauvignon Blanc a weight and complexity that is hard to find at this price point. It’s a delightful, refreshing wine that’s perfect for any occasion, whether you’re enjoying it on a sunny afternoon or pairing it with a variety of dishes."This blend of 70% Sauvignon Blanc, 25% Petit Manseng, and 5% Semillon and Traminer comes from the Pian di Fiora vineyard in Tuscany, where the aromatic grapes thrive in the coastal climate. The wine is a beautiful straw yellow, with aromas of orange blossoms, ripe golden apples, herbs, and pears with hints of mint and citron. On the palate, it combines tropical fruit and white peach flavors with a refreshing citrus finish, making it a rich yet balanced wine.Food PairingsThe Poggio Argentato is a versatile wine that pairs wonderfully with a range of dishes:• Seafood: Oysters, shrimp, scallops, and grilled fish with citrus marinades• Poultry: Roasted chicken or duck with aromatic sauces• Pork: Dishes with fruit-based sauces, like apple or apricot glaze• Cheese: Goat cheese, washed-rind cheeses, and aged Gouda• Asian & Mediterranean: Thai or Vietnamese dishes with lemongrass, lime, ginger, and light heat• Vegetarian: Citrus salads and herb-based dishes with basil, mint, or cilantro• Dessert: Citrus or tropical fruit tarts, poached pears, or light apricot pastriesServingServe chilled, between 45-50°F, to enjoy the wine's full complexity and freshness.About Walter Hartman & Walter on WineWalter Hartman is an expert in fine wine, providing insightful and thorough wine recommendations. His evaluations focus on the sensory experience and the unique qualities that each wine offers to the enthusiast. Walter on Wine is a trusted source for discerning wine lovers who seek high-quality, expertly reviewed selections.About Fattoria Le PupilleFattoria Le Pupille, founded by Elizabetta Geppetti and now led by her children, is a winery known for producing world-class wines in Tuscany, particularly the celebrated Bordeaux-inspired red blend, Saffredi. With a focus on sustainable practices, the estate produces a range of exceptional wines, including the Poggio Argentato, which stands out for its unique blend of aromatic white grapes.For more information about the Fattoria Le Pupille or to purchase, visit Fattoria Le Pupille on Winesearcher.com.

