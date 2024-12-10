Submit Release
LA County judge oversees program to reunite families in child-friendly courtroom

Jeff Nguyen reports from Compton, where he profiles the Los Angeles County judge who oversees the HOPE program, or Helping our Parents Excel, which aims at reuniting families separated by Child Protective Services investigations once it's deemed safe to do so.

