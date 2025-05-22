California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu Shows Some Judges Actually Have A Good Sense Of Humor

His journey from under-performing on the Contracts section of the bar to being a California Supreme Court justice was a great “even we giants struggle” moment that may help some students push through roadblocks in their bar prep.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.