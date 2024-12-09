Governor Mills Delays Opening of State Offices on Tuesday Until 10:00 A.M.

MAINE, December 9 - Back to current news.

In anticipation of an overnight storm system that is forecast to bring freezing rain during the Tuesday morning commute, Governor Mills has directed state offices to open on a delayed schedule tomorrow, Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

"Maine is forecast to receive a storm tonight that will turn from snow into freezing rain during Tuesday's commute. I have delayed the opening of State offices until 10:00 a.m. tomorrow to ensure State employees can get to work safely," said Governor Janet Mills. "My Administration is also keeping an eye on the storm system forecast to bring high winds, potential power outages, and flash floods to Maine on Wednesday. I encourage Maine people to take proper precautions now to ensure they are prepared for potential power outages this winter."

The Maine Emergency Management Agency is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation, Maine's electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm systems forecast for this week and keep Maine people safe.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that some parts of the state could see snow accumulation of between 1 and 3 inches tonight, before the system turns to freezing rain in the early hours of the morning. The NWS has placed all Maine counties under a Winter Weather Advisory.