JAMNOLA® Appoints Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. as Cultural Ambassador

New Orleans’ cultural funhouse to donate $1 from every ticket sold in December to MACCNO (The Music & Culture Coalition of New Orleans).

I’m excited to push the culture forward and share it's rich traditions with everyone who visits to help keep the authentic spirit of New Orleans alive and thriving.” — Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JAMNOLA, proudly announces Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr as its new Cultural Ambassador. Known for his vibrant presence and deep-rooted connection to New Orleans culture and talents as bandleader of the Wild Magnolias, Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr will bring his unique perspective and energy to JAMNOLA's exhibits, social media, events and future workshops.Bo Dollis Jr., a celebrated Big Chief of the Wild Magnolia tribe, is a beloved icon in New Orleans culture and beyond, thanks to his musical tours. As the son of the legendary Big Chief Bo Dollis Sr., he carries forward a rich legacy while infusing his own unique style and energy into the tradition. In honor of his new role, JAMNOLA will showcase his 2023 Black Masking Indian suit through January 6th. This exquisite piece of cultural artistry offers visitors an intimate look at the craftsmanship and tradition of the Mardi Gras Indian culture.“I am truly honored to be the new Cultural Ambassador for JAMNOLA,” says Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. “I’m excited to push the culture forward and its rich traditions with everyone who visits to help keep the authentic spirit of New Orleans alive and thriving.”“Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr is the perfect cultural ambassador for us,” explains JAMNOLA Founder, Jonny Liss. “He embodies the vibrant and resilient spirit of New Orleans. His involvement will deepen the cultural experience for our guests and highlight the importance of preserving our unique heritage.”Additionally, throughout December, JAMNOLA will donate $1 from every ticket sold to MACCNO (The Music & Culture Coalition of New Orleans) in a continued effort to preserve and support the city’s vibrant culture.If you haven't visited JAMNOLA yet you can do so through Monday, January 6th 2024 by booking tickets at JAMNOLA.com.About JAMNOLAis New Orleans’ first experiential museum that takes audiences of all ages on a topsy-turvy stroll through the cultural gems that make the city so special. The immersive 17 exhibits are 5,400 square feet of pure NOLA joy, celebrating the iconic art, music, food and theatrics of the city, through the eyes of 30+ local artists. This love letter to New Orleans was co-founded by Bywater residents Jonny Liss and Chad Smith in creative partnership with Cat Todd & Collin Ferguson of Where Y’Art Works. More information and tickets available at JAMNOLA.com.

