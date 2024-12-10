VISIUM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Visium Technologies

Visium Announces Launch of Generative Artificial Intelligence Division

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM)

Visium is proud to announce the integration of GenAI capabilities to enhance our offerings in cybersecurity, data analytics, and IT/OT security, a pivotal step in Visium's technology leadership.” — Mark Lucky

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visium Technologies, Inc., ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a global leader in cybersecurity and IT infrastructure professional services, released a letter to shareholders today from its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lucky.To Our Valued Shareholders,We are grateful for your continued support and patience as we chart a course toward a transformative future. At Visium Technologies, our leadership remains steadfast in fostering transparency and open communication with our stakeholders. We welcome this opportunity to share this update on our strategic initiatives and outline our vision for the future.Our primary mission is to establish Visium as a leader in innovation across professional services, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and data analytics visualization.________________________________________Launch of Generative Artificial Intelligence (“GenAI”) CapabilitiesAs part of our growth strategy, Visium is proud to announce the integration of generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) capabilities, which will significantly enhance our offerings in cybersecurity, data analytics, and IT/OT security. These advancements represent a pivotal step in positioning Visium as a technological leader.Highlights include:• Enhanced Threat Detection: GenAI enables rapid identification of cyber threats by analyzing vast datasets to uncover patterns with exceptional accuracy.• Predictive Analytics: AI-powered insights proactively identify vulnerabilities, safeguarding critical infrastructure.• Optimized IT/OT Security: Our AI-driven solutions seamlessly integrate and secure IT and operational technology environments.Through a recent partnership with Noble Vision, Inc., these capabilities have already delivered substantial productivity gains, enabling the development of custom solutions-driven applications for our clients. This collaboration further positions Visium at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, addressing the evolving challenges of today’s digital landscape with transformative, AI-powered solutions.The global generative AI market reached a valuation of $43 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 35%, exceeding $200 billion by 2030. This immense growth underscores the transformative potential of AI across industries, and Visium is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend by delivering cutting-edge, value-driven solutions to our clients.________________________________________Update on West AfricaWe are also pleased to update you on our collaboration with the Cybastion Institute of Technology. Cybastion has been awarded data center and IT projects across West Africa, with a combined value exceeding $1 billion. Visium is honored to provide project management, engineering, and cybersecurity services for these initiatives.The first project, set to launch in Côte d’Ivoire, has an estimated contract value exceeding $20 million for Visium. Additional projects in other West African countries are expected to generate over $50 million in further contract value. These collaborations position Visium as a trusted partner in delivering critical infrastructure solutions across emerging markets.________________________________________Update on IREX PartnershipWe are equally excited to share progress on our partnership with IREX.AI. Together, we are anticipating the launch of a major project in Peru to deliver Ethical Layered Intelligence (ELI) as part of state-of-the-art Searchveillance technology which integrates into existing CCTV networks.ELI is a premier AI video-based solution empowering city governments, public safety organizations, and transportation authorities with an ethical AI and Big Data platform. Leveraging advanced proprietary algorithms developed by IREX and Visium, this technology will enable law enforcement agencies to monitor, analyze, and respond to incidents in real-time with unparalleled efficiency.________________________________________Looking AheadOn behalf of the entire Visium team, thank you for your trust and support. The opportunities before us are immense, as we expand our presence in West Africa, advance innovative partnerships, and strengthen our position as a global leader in cybersecurity, AI, and advanced analytics. Together, we are shaping a future defined by transformation, innovation, and growth.With gratitude,Mark LuckyCEOAbout Visium Technologies, Inc.Visium Technologies (OTC PINK:VISM) is a cyber security solutions and technology solutions provider that uses generative artificial intelligence and graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk-based approach to cybersecurity, providing context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. Our world class TruContext technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics, and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security, and deliver better security outcomes. TruContextT plugs the gaps left by other security tools.For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com and our YouTube Channel.Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.CONTACT:Visium Technologies, Inc.Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officermlucky@visiumtechnologies.comFollow us on Twitter and InstagramTwitter | InstagramCorporate Office:4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360Fairfax, VA 22033Phone: 703-273-0383SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.

