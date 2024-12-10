'A Colonel & A Cowboy' Soars to #1 on Amazon, Sharing Powerful Insight on Resilience, Leadership, and Excellence

The newly released book explores overcoming challenges, achieving elite success, and navigating life’s complexities with purpose.

CHILDRESS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Colonel & A Cowboy : Strategies of the Elite, co-authored by World Champion rodeo athlete Stran T Smith and U.S. Army Colonel (ret) J. Craig Flowers, has achieved bestseller status on Amazon. Published by Game Changer Publishing, this book offers readers a compelling blend of personal stories and strategic principles rooted in resilience and high-performance leadership. The authors have a unique take on leadership, focusing on leading oneself first, and service to a cause being the ultimate leadership goal.Stran T Smith, a Texas-based professional cowboy, whose career was marked by significant obstacles and eventual triumph, is paired with Colonel J. Craig Flowers, a retired military leader with extensive experience mentoring elite teams in the military, collegiate and professional athletics, education, and Fortune 500 companies. Through their unique lenses, Smith and Flowers explore what it takes to turn setbacks into stepping stones, and to transition from being good to achieving elite performance in any endeavor. Collectively, they provide practical strategies on how individuals can navigate challenges and excel in demanding environments through a mix of narrative, actionable insights, humor, and reflection. Despite their varied experiences, both authors emphasize shared values such as perseverance, growth, and strategic thinking, connecting readers from any background with a comprehensive framework for high performance and leadership.A Colonel & A Cowboy has received favorable feedback for its blend of personal narratives and practical guidance. Readers have praised its accessibility and relevance, and enjoyed the compelling storytelling woven in each chapter, as well as the use of QR codes throughout the book to add bonus video content for a reader-immersive experience.For additional information about A Colonel & A Cowboy, or to connect with the authors, please visit www.acolonelandacowboy.com

