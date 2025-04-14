Aautiverse Launches to Humanize the Digital World — A Metaverse Platform Rooted in Reality, Built by a Man Who Lived It

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world doesn’t need another digital sandbox. It needs spaces that feel real, respectful, and useful. Today, Aautiverse launches globally—a metaverse platform engineered to serve how we work, live, and interact across industries.Co-founded and shaped by Dinakara Nagalla , an Indian-American tech entrepreneur who’s built his legacy in aviation SaaS, Aautiverse combines immersive 3D environments, AI-powered avatars, and deep personalization to bring a sense of realness to virtual engagement.“We didn’t invent the idea—we shaped it with purpose,” said Nagalla. “Aautiverse came to life through collaboration, long nights, and a shared belief that technology should serve people, not overwhelm them.”Where AI Enhances, Not Replaces HumanityAautiverse is built on the principle that human connection doesn’t have to fade in digital spaces. Whether it’s a remote classroom, a real estate showcase, a corporate training hub, or a healthcare consultation—the experience is elevated by AI agents that listen, learn, and respond with intent.Forget cartoonish simulations. Aautiverse delivers real-world utility wrapped in elegance—guided virtual property tours, personalized onboarding in virtual workspaces, and hands-on training modules that go beyond slideshows.“This isn’t about tech that dazzles,” Nagalla adds. “It’s about tech that delivers.”From Real Estate to Aviation and BeyondAautiverse began by reimagining property discovery—but quickly expanded into sectors hungry for personalized digital presence:Real Estate: AI agents guide buyers through 3D homes, offering context, translation, and live Q&A.Education & Training: Custom-built immersive modules that adapt to each learner.Aviation & Defense: Live-action simulations that replicate high-stakes environments.Healthcare: Private, intuitive teleconsultation spaces powered by AI empathy.Retail & Finance: Digital storefronts and branch experiences with real-time avatar support.Saayam: Where Technology Finds Its ConscienceWhile Aautiverse focuses on commercial engagement, Saayam—also founded by Nagalla—is a nonprofit platform built to make help accessible. It connects people in need with donors, mentors, and volunteers using AI for real-time trust, transparency, and human-driven outcomes.Unlike typical donation sites, Saayam shows impact, verifies requests, and brings life into a culture of showing up for each other. It’s built for those often left behind or unheard—a place where forgotten voices find a digital stage.“If Aautiverse is where businesses grow,” said Nagalla, “then Saayam is where compassion moves. Both are needed.”More Than Software — It’s a StandAautiverse isn’t the next tech trend—it’s a course correction. One that insists digital can still feel human. That design can be beautiful and still be grounded. That AI doesn’t need to perform—it just needs to be present.And in the background of all this, Nagalla’s new book “ Becoming Human ” (Game Changer Publishing, April 3) reflects his personal journey: of building, losing, parenting, and choosing to stay kind in a world obsessed with scale. Aautiverse is a direct extension of this journey, built by a man who has truly lived the complexities of both the digital and human experience.AvailabilityAautiverse is now available to enterprises, startups, educators, and nonprofits worldwide.Visit Aautiverse today: www.aautiverse.com Learn more about Saayam: www.saayam.com

